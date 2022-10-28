Rihanna's New Song "Lift Me Up" Has This Very Special Meaning

Tems shared a bit more about the meaning behind the track, also per Disney.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," he explained. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."