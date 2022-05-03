A Very Pregnant Rihanna Skipped the 2022 Met Gala and Fans Are Devestated

As we all know, Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. In March 2022, the "Diamonds" singer revealed to Elle that she had entered the third trimester of her pregnancy.

With the final trimester of pregnancy comes plenty of restrictions, including travel. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, pregnant individuals are not encouraged to travel by plane; therefore, Rihanna's Met Gala absence is understandable.