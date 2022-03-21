Fans Are Convinced Rihanna Is Having a Baby Girl

In January 2022, Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were seen strolling in New York City. The "Diamonds" crooner donned a long pink jacket, which was strategically unbuttoned around her mid-region, ultimately confirming the news that fans speculated for months: Rihanna is pregnant!

Her growing bump was adorned with a gold cross and colorful jewels. It's a look that will go down in maternity fashion forever, along with some of the other ravishing ensembles she’s put together since.