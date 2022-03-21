Fans Are Convinced Rihanna Is Having a Baby Girl

Fans Are Convinced Rihanna Is Having a Baby GirlBy Kelly Corbett
Mar. 21 2022, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
In January 2022, Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were seen strolling in New York City. The "Diamonds" crooner donned a long pink jacket, which was strategically unbuttoned around her mid-region, ultimately confirming the news that fans speculated for months: Rihanna is pregnant!
Her growing bump was adorned with a gold cross and colorful jewels. It's a look that will go down in maternity fashion forever, along with some of the other ravishing ensembles she’s put together since.
In fact, keeping up with her latest styles is actually making the time go by quicker as we wait for Baby RiRi, whose gender is currently unknown. However, rumors are circulating that Rihanna may have accidentally revealed her baby's sex during a recent shopping trip. Keep scrolling for all the tea.
Is Rihanna having a girl or a boy?
Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has commented yet on the sex of their upcoming baby ... or perhaps babies (you never know!)? That said, the information below is based on unconfirmed fan theories and rumors.
Rihanna was seen shopping for baby clothes at Target.
On March 15, Rihanna was seen shopping at a Target in Los Angeles, per ET. While donning another legendary maternity look — an oversized blue sweatshirt paired with a silver miniskirt and stilettos — she was seen wandering around the baby aisle with her friend Sita Abellán.
The Barbados native was seen buying mostly gender-neutral clothes, onesies, socks, and more. However, spectators also noticed that she placed an orange dress into her cart (see the photos here).
On Twitter, users began speculating that Rihanna has a daughter on the way.
Now if you ask us, we're not sure what we're most excited about: the fact that Rihanna shops at Target like a relatable queen, or the fact that she could be welcoming a little girl into her life. Although, we would be equally excited if she were having a boy, TBH.
Regardless, we can't assume she is having a girl just because she was seen buying girl clothing. We must consider the options. That dress could have been a gift for someone else.
Plus, it's a pretty fancy dress. Does Rihanna really expect to dress up her child in formal wear during its first few weeks of life? Actually ... scratch that. It's Rihanna.
You can also buy the baby girl dress Rihanna bought at Target.
Judging from the photos taken at Target, it appears she purchased the Baby Girls' Soutache Dress by Cat & Jack in Coral Pink for $18.
To clarify, the dress wasn't exactly the color fans had thought it was. However, it most definitely is attire that a baby girl would wear, if Rihanna was to dress her future child in it.
But as for the gender of Rihanna's baby, we'll just have to wait and see. As she told Elle in March 2022, she's already in her third trimester, which means she will most likely be giving birth in April or May 2022. Stay tuned!