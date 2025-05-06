What Perfume Does Rihanna Wear? The Singer’s Scent Is Adored by Fans and Celebs Alike One of the "Work" singer's favorite perfumes makes her smell like a "very expensive marshmallow." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 6 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There’s no denying that Rihanna is one of the most stylish and beautiful celebs that fans adore. In fact, RiRi is so beloved that one of the internet’s favorite questions is “what does Rihanna smell like?” And with good reason.

Practically everyone who’s ever met the superstar has said she smells amazing. Lucky for us, Rihanna hasn’t kept her scent secrets completely under wraps. The mogul, mom, and music icon has shared her go-to perfumes over the years, and let’s just say, we could all take a note (or a spritz) from her fragrance playbook.

Source: Mega

What perfume does Rihanna wear?

Every girl needs options, and our girl RiRi is no exception. She switched up her favorite scent a few times, and each of them have received rave reviews from those who have tried the fragrance or have been close enough to sniff her. Whichever one comes first. One of Rihanna's fragrant staples is By Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy, by Kilian Paris, which was created in 2007. StyleCaster reported in 2016 that Rihanna's friend, @stylishgent, confirmed the luxury brand was her favorite via Instagram.

By Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy was described as making Rihanna smell like a "very expensive marshmallow" with notes of the dessert, vanilla, and caramel, plus a few citrusy and white floral scents. However, writer Rachel Krause wasn't kidding about the "very expensive" part. According to Harper's Bazaar, the perfume's bottle costs $295.

Several years after the world knew she enjoyed spraying By Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy on before a night on the town, Rihanna admitted her tastes had evolved. In an Instagram Live, she confirmed she enjoys wearing Nyla EDP by Arabiyat Prestige while explaining why she always smells so good. The admission sent social media into a frenzy, with many Rihanna and perfume lovers flocking to get their hands on the scent.

One TikTok user, perfume reviewer Charzreviews, the video had about 7 million views, and, unsurprisingly, sold out moments after she shouted the brand out. Still, the influencer snagged one and said the perfume was well worth the wait. Charz explained the perfume has notes of coconut and sandalwood, giving it a sweet, luxurious scent. And, on an even sweeter note, Nyla EDP costs a third of what Rihanna's other fave costs. The scent is available to buy online at Walmart or Amazon and ranges $17-23.

Does Rihanna wear her own perfume?

While Rihanna definitely smells amazing wearing other creators' fragrances, there's no denying she can do it all. So, it was only a matter of time before she released her own signature scents. Rihanna's day-one fans remember her early ventures into the perfume industry with Reb'l Fleur and RiRi by Rihanna.

After dabbling with a few perfumes, Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum in August 2021. The scent is more on the pricier side than her past collections at $95. Still, RiRi will tell you herself that her brand is a scent to have in your arsenal and is part of her rotation.

@fentybeauty Replying to @Lathi DE Virgo @Rihanna said 🗣️ ASK ME AGAINNN Mmhmm, we see y’all in the comments! 👀 Muva is setting the record straight cuz everyone’s still asking “What does Rihanna REALLY smell like?” & incase you STILL didn’t know…it’s #FentyParfum 🥀 Cop Rihanna’s iconic, signature scent in the *new* 30ML size NOW at the #FentyBeauty site + online at @sephora on 5/7 🤎 🎤: @golloria ♬ original sound - Fenty Beauty