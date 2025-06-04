Coco Gauff Only Knows How To Win, and Her Net Worth Shows It Coco began earning the big bucks early in her career, which started when she was only 15. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 4 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Tennis champion Coco Gauff has yet to meet a challenge too big for her. Her passion for the game began at a young age, and her on-court achievements are equally remarkable. In 2024, she clinched her first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open and triumphed at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, securing the largest single-event prize in women's tennis history. These victories propelled her to a career-high world No. 2 ranking, solidifying her status as a leading figure in women's tennis.

Unsurprisingly, Coco has already established a net worth comparable to that of athletes twice her age. Here's the rundown on her well-earned luxurious life.

What is Coco Gauff's net worth?

Coco's tennis reign isn't only historic, it's become wildly profitable for her. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $35 million. Coco began earning the big bucks early in her career, which started when she was only 15. At the time, she had reportedly received $75,000 when she made her Women's Tennis Association debut in 2019. While at the Wimbledon tournament, Coco beat the iconic Venus Williams, which was no small feat.

With the win and another subsequent win, she guaranteed herself at least $140,000 from this one event alone. Coco is the youngest finalist in the history of the US Open singles event. She is the youngest person to win the Junior French Open. Additionally, Coco is the youngest player to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff is a professional tennis player. She has career-high rankings of world No. 2 in singles and of world No. 1 in doubles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). Birth date: March 13, 2004 Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga.

She also won her first WTA singles title at the Linz Open in 2019 when she was only 15, making her the youngest person to win a WTA singles title since 2004. Coco is also the recipient of multiple doubles titles, many alongside Caty McNally.

Coco's mainstream attention has gained her multiple lucrative partnerships. In 2023, Sports Pro named her one of the most marketable athletes, earning brand deals with Ray Ban, Bose, UPS, Barilla, and Baker Tilly. Tennis.com also noted that she famously signed with New Balance at the age of 14.

Coco Gauff reminded fans she lives a different, debt-free life than the rest of us.

Coco often shares a glimpse into her wealth with her fans. In September 2023, she laughed after a fan asked her how she planned to pay off her debt now that she's famous. Coco confirmed that, thanks to smart financial decisions, including staying home with her parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, amid her fame, ensured she didn't have any debt.

"Somebody said, ‘Pay off debts.’ I’m 19, I don’t have any debt. I’m not in debt,” she said while hilariously mispronouncing the word as "deb," proving she doesn't have those problems. "I live with my parents still. I’m not in debt…didn’t go to college, so I don’t have any student bills to pay. I’m not in debt; I’m too young! My parents have never put me in that position to be in debt. Yeah, I don’t have nothing to pay right now.”

Coco's willingness to stay debt-free paid off. In 2024, at the age of 20, she shared on Instagram that she had become a homeowner. And while she no longer lives in the same house as her parents, the Atlanta native made sure they weren't too far away.

"Cheers to being a homeowner at 20," Coco said, per Essentially Sports. "All glory to God.” Further explaining her experience of moving out from her parents' home, she added, “I just felt like this was a time for me to move out. But I’m still in the same city as my parents, and my parents have a court at home, so I practice there still. So it feels somewhat the same.”

Is Coco Gauff dating anyone?

Coco's tennis career is undoubtedly the love of her life. However, she has shared that she found someone who has no problem being added to her list of passions.