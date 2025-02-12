Where Is Venus Williams Now? She Sets the Record Straight Venus says her sister Serena "ruined" retirement for her. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 12 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For years, Venus Williams has been one of the biggest names in tennis. As time goes on, more and more people have started to ask the same question: Where is Venus Williams now? With her younger sister, Serena Williams, officially retired, many assume Venus has followed in her footsteps. Venus is aware of this assumption.

“As that moment gets closer, Serena ruined it for me,” Venus joked in an interview. “Because as soon as she retired, everybody thought I retired.” That assumption, however, isn’t true. Venus wanted everyone to know that she isn’t her sister, and she hasn’t walked away from tennis — at least, not yet.

Source: Mega

Why do people think Venus Williams is retired now?

Part of the confusion comes from the way Venus and Serena have always been linked. The two sisters dominated the sport together for decades, winning doubles titles side by side and often facing off in major finals. It’s no surprise that fans have always viewed them as a pair. “Sometimes they even think we’re twins,” Venus said during the same interview. “If you guys did think so, we are two separate people, born on different days.”

Serena officially retired from professional tennis in 2022, but Venus never made that announcement for herself. Even though she’s been playing less frequently and battling injuries, she still considers herself an active competitor.

Venus talks about Retirement 🥺❤️



"I won't cry because I have definitely given everything to the sport... But more than anything I'll be grateful" pic.twitter.com/uJaLITbtV1 — inspirational ❤️ (@VeeSTARWilliams) October 20, 2024

Where is she now with her career?

Per Wikipedia, Venus last competed at the 2024 Miami Open, but she hasn’t won a professional match since August 2023. Her schedule has been limited due to injuries, something that’s been a recurring issue in recent years. She’s openly talked about the emotional side of retirement, admitting that she knows the day will come. She, however, hasn’t made the decision to retire just yet.

“I always thought that I would be just crying when I had to retire, because it’s all you know and you spend your whole life programming your mind to do that every single day,” she said. For now, she has not given up on the sport.

What is she doing outside of tennis?

While her time on the court has slowed down, Venus remains busy with other aspects of her life. For example, she has built a business empire over the years that includes her activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams, her interior design company V Starr Interiors, and her protein shake line Happy Viking.

She’s also become an advocate for women’s sports and financial equality. In 2024, she partnered with WNBA star Cameron Brink for the Give Her Credit campaign, which raised awareness about women’s financial rights and provided financial assistance to individuals. She’s been vocal about the need for more investment in women’s sports, saying that its growth is “long overdue.” In an exclusive interview with People, Venus added that investing in women’s sports wasn’t only the right thing to do it was also a “lucrative” business decision.

Despite wanting to be recognized separately from her sister, Venus is still her biggest supporter. When Serena made headlines for her appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl, Venus proudly shared posts celebrating her, proving that while they may be on different career paths, their bond remains strong.