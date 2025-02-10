So, Why Exactly Did Serena Williams Crip Walk During Kendrick's Super Bowl Performance? "She was soooo unexpectedddddd." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 10 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@NFL

If there was any doubt that Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" is a full-blown diss track aimed at Drake, his Super Bowl LIX halftime performance should put that to rest. The rapper built up to the moment fans were waiting for — "Not Like Us" — throughout his set, closing it out with the now-iconic line, "Turn this TV off." What that a message for Drake?

But the real jaw-dropper came mid-performance when retired tennis star Serena Williams made a surprise cameo. For a few seconds, Serena busted out the crip walk — right as Kendrick performed "Not Like Us." The moment left fans wondering: Was there any significance to Serena’s crip walking, and what’s her connection to Drake given the context of the song? Let’s get into it.

Why did Serena Williams crip walk during the Super Bowl half-time show?

It seems Serena Williams's crip walk was all about adding extra emphasis to Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us," the highly anticipated Drake diss track he performed during the Super Bowl halftime show. The move made the jab at Drake even more significant. But why Serena? And why the crip walk?

In case you didn’t know, Serena and Drake have a history — romantic history, that is. The two were linked between 2011 and 2015, and Drake even wrote a song for her, "Too Good" featuring Rihanna, which landed as track five on his "Views" album, released in April 2016.

Drake seemingly confirmed their past relationship when he admitted during a studio session for "Too Good," "I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena." The clip was later shared by @itsavibe on X (formerly Twitter) and is gaining significant traction since the Super Bowl performance.

footage of Drake making his song with Rihanna "Too Good" off Views, he reveals to his mom that it's about Serena Williams



she responds "I gathered that" 😂



- via 100gigs pic.twitter.com/SUMZlcU4Vl — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) August 7, 2024

He also opened up about his approach to making music about women, saying, "It’s funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song to make." He added, "If I’m going to talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they like. So, I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted."

Some of the lyrics include, "I’m too good to you / I’m way too good to you," and "You take my love for granted / I just don’t understand it." If the song was about Serena (or for her), was Drake hinting that he felt salty about their breakup — that he was too good for her? Or maybe he was being sarcastic and saying she was too good for him?

While neither has publicly commented on their alleged relationship or why they split, it’s safe to say things may not have ended on the best terms. After all, Serena just danced front and center during the biggest television event of the year — to a Drake diss track.

What is the significance of the Serena Williams doing the crip walk?

As for the crip walk, Serena may have chosen to do it herself, or she and Kendrick agreed on it as part of the performance. The dance is deeply tied to West Coast culture, and Kendrick, being from Compton, represents that legacy, while Drake, a Toronto native, does not.