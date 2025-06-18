Tyler Perry Is a Single Father — What He’s Said About His Son, Aman Tyler Perry Tyler's son was born in 2014 to the media mogul and Ethiopian model and filmmaker Gelila Bekele. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 18 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Film and TV mogul Tyler Perry built his billion-dollar fortune by discussing family values, many of which affect households within the Black community. In June 2025, Tyler's professionalism came into question when Derek Dixon, an actor who appeared on two of the media giant's shows, The Oval and Ruthless, sued him for $260 million and accused him of sexual assault, which the famed director's legal team denied and called a "scam" in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

In his lawsuit, Derek shared multiple screenshots of texts between him and Tyler of him allegedly sending the actor unwanted sexual advances. During one text exchange, the Madea's Destination Wedding star mentioned he was caring for his son, Aman Tyler Perry, and wouldn't be available to respond to a project Dixon claimed they were working on. Tyler has often discussed his role as a single father and his approach to raising Aman. Here's what to know about his son.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Perry's son, Aman Perry, was born in 2014.

Aman was born on Nov. 30, 2014. According to a source who spoke to People shortly after his birth, Tyler's son's name represents peace and "the true meaning of Thanksgiving and then, of course, the holiday season." The Straw director welcomed his son with his then-girlfriend, Ethiopian model, filmmaker and activist Gelila Bekele. The pair kept the happy news under wraps until Tyler shared a photo of Aman's crib on Instagram in January 2015.

"I have traveled the world trying to find the peace that I have when I'm holding my sleeping son in my arms," he captioned the post. "God thank you! Amen for Aman. He's beautiful!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Since becoming a father, Tyler has shared that Aman has changed him for the better. He recalled on Audible's Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast how raising his son helped him heal some of his childhood wounds. Throughout his career, Tyler opened up about changing his approach to scolding Aman to avoid being like his parents, Willie Maxine and Emmitt Perry. And, despite his massive success, he said he has no problem humbling his son and reminding him to find his own path to success.

Article continues below advertisement

"​​[Aman] does not get everything he wants," Tyler admitted during a Q&A at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival with Gayle King, per The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. "For birthdays, he'll get a gift or two. For Christmas, he'll get a gift or two. Because he don't have a job. He ain't got no money."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Perry and Aman's mom, Gelila Bekele, are great co-parents.

Tyler's son is well-rounded thanks to him and Aman's mom, Gelila. The director was with his baby mama during their son's early years but split up in 2020. Tyler confirmed the split on Instagram with a selfie of him at the gym stating, "I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like."

Despite them not working out as a couple, Tyler said has had nothing but kind words for Gelila and how their co-parenting Aman. "I think, when you have a team like Gelila and I are, she is very grounded and balanced at making sure he stays that way," he shared at the 2022 Tribeca Q&A. "Because I have wrestled with I want to give him everything, because I didn't have it."

Article continues below advertisement