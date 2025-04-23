Kevin Gates Compared Lebron James’s Wife to a Jail Warden During Their Feud "But I wouldn’t want to trade places with him," Kevin said. "Because I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 23 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The one and only LeBron James is widely considered a G.O.A.T.s in the sports world. From the time he entered the NBA in the early 2000s to being one of its most multifaceted entrepreneurs, expanding into media, schools, and other philanthropic efforts. And LeBron has managed to achieve his dreams by being charismatic and likable among his peers.

Article continues below advertisement

While most people can't think of anything LeBron is doing wrong, rapper Kevin Gates asked the world to hold his beer. The Grammy nominee had a bone to pick with the NBA star and family man and, to his surprise, Bronny had time in between his many, many jobs. So, what led to Kevin and LeBron's feud? Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Gates started an unwarranted feud with LeBron James over Bronny's wife, Savannah James.

Kevin and LeBron's beef began in April 2025. In a video posted on his Instagram, the "Big Bruddah" rapper shared his opinions about the NBA champ's marriage with his wife, Savannah James. During the ki-ki, Kevin told his friend he didn't enjoy how LeBron's wife looked at him in public, implying his wife and the mother of his children didn't seem impressed by him, especially compared to her white counterparts.

"But I wouldn’t want to trade places with him," Kevin said. "Because I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron." Kevin went on to compare the basketball star's wife to a "warden of the jail," who he feels tries to "police" her husband. He also felt Savannah's perceived treatment of her husband takes away from the positive energy he naturally brings.

Article continues below advertisement

"His spirit is so loving and giving it hurt me to see that,” Kevin continued. “I know a lot of people are going to hate what I just said but I’m just gonna be honest … I love LeBron and I hate that for him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Gates feels no remorse for his comments about LeBron and his wife.

Following Kevin's call about LeBron going viral, neither the NBA star nor his wife responded to the chatter directly. However, Bronny clapped back with two photos of him and Savannah looking more than pleased to see one another. He also added a caption that his fans instantly took as shade towards Kevin.

"'Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants,"' LeBron captioned the photos. "Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!"

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin received word of LeBron's covert caption and addressed it in an Instagram post the same day. While driving with his girlfriend, Britney Renner, he said he needed to tell his truth, even if it upset one of his admitted favorite athletes. "The truth hurts but it heals and Bron, I love you,” he said. "Look, as long as you’re being celebrated I don’t care who like me … Me and Brittany, we approve this message."

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin also highlighted LeBron's "peasant" moniker, stating he couldn't have been the person the former Cavs champ was referring to.

Article continues below advertisement

"@kingjames, I’m way less than a peasant," he captioned the post. "I’m a simple servant of [hashtag] Allah and I love you.”