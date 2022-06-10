Kevin Gates Got Bold in His Latest Freestyle and Started Hitting on Beyoncé
Few people in the entertainment industry are more deserving of the reputation they've established than Beyoncé, an icon of popular music who has also made some truly great art over the years. As she's become a pop culture idol, though, she's also become something of a sex symbol, for better and for worse. Now, rapper Kevin Gates is making his feelings about Beyoncé known.
What did Kevin Gates say about Beyoncé?
In a new freestyle rap, Kevin makes it clear that he wants to wind up in bed with Beyoncé, as well as rapper Nicki Minaj and model/singer Rubi Rose. “Beyoncé need to let me hit her,” Kevin says during his rap, and later adds, “I want Nicki, she need Kevin / She still playin’ around with Kenneth."
In rapping about Rubi, Kevin says, "Rubi Rose, I can’t wait to have your feet facing my ceilin’ / With my tongue deep in yo a-- while I kiss all on yo kitty."
Needless to say, Kevin was unafraid of getting pretty explicit about his own desires. While Nicki and Beyoncé have yet to respond to the verse, Rubi did so on Twitter, writing, “Kevin Gates freaky as hell lol.”
The rap clearly allowed him to unleash about his desires, but it seems unlikely that he'll be headed to bed with any of the women he rapped about, at least in the near future.
Kevin also unloaded about the drama with his wife.
In addition to discussing his own desires, Kevin's freestyle also features some words about the state of his marriage to his wife, Dreka. “Personal trainer invaded my personal space / Deep down inside it killed me,” Kevin raps, suggesting that there was some infidelity in their relationship.
Elsewhere in the freestyle, he elaborates further on what went down: “Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin’ / Made the ‘Dreka’ song, lied to the world while trying to protect her image.”
Fans of Kevin's have been speculating about the state of their relationship for quite a while now, as they haven't been spotted out together or on social media in quite some time.
Kevin has spurred rumors of a split on social media, though, suggesting in comments that he has "lost fans" because he chose to make himself happy instead of staying with her.
Kevin and Dreka have been together since the early 2000s, and they were married in 2015. They have two children together, a daughter who is 9 and a son who is 8. What's more, speculation suggests he might be dating Love & Hip Hop star Jojo Zarur.
If that's the case, we'll have to see how Jojo handles Kevin's incredibly thirsty rapping about a variety of other famous women. Hopefully, she's secure enough in their relationship that she can handle a little bit of lusting after other women, but we'll just have to see whether that relationship can stand the test of time.