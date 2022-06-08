Kevin Gates Was Recently Spotted With Jojo Zarur — Did He Break up With Dreka?

"Really Really" rapper Kevin Gates and his wife of nearly seven years, Dreka, are once again the subject of breakup rumors.

Kevin was recently sighted with celebrity stylist, entrepreneur, and Love & Hip Hop: Miami alum Jojo Zarur while out and about in New York —and the rumor mill has not been able to catch a break since then. Kevin and Jojo last became the subject of extensive speculation in the fall of 2021. What's going on? Did Kevin and Dreka break up?