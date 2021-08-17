'Love and Hip Hop Miami's' Prince Has Been Arrested For Attacking His Girlfriend

'Love and Hip Hop Miami's' Prince Has Been Arrested For Attacking His GirlfriendBy Tatayana Yomary
Viewers of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise would likely agree that the cast members tend to give us everything but true love and music. Over the years, the musical talent has been overshadowed by legal woes and social media drama. And now it looks like Love & Hip Hop Miami alum Prince is joining the ranks of controversial members of the franchise.
Reports share that Prince (real name: Christopher Michael Harty) has found himself in legal trouble after being accused of attacking a woman. And while law enforcement shares that the alleged victim has been dating Prince since 2020, fans have tons of questions. For starters, who is Prince’s girlfriend? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
'Love & Hip Hop Miami’s' Prince (Harty) was arrested and charged with various crimes after attacking his girlfriend.
CBS Miami reports that Harty is currently facing some serious charges. According to the arrest report obtained by the outlet, Harty is accused of attacking a woman in his Miami apartment on July 22, 2021.
The report reveals that a woman who had been dating Harty for more than a year went to the apartment to drop off his shoes. Once Harty answered the door, the woman allegedly threw the shoes at him.
Things quickly escalated as Harty then pulled the woman into the apartment by her backpack, slammed her to the ground, and punched and slapped her.
Reports share that he also dragged the woman around his apartment by her hair. After being able to break free, she fled the apartment and called for help.
As a result, Harty is now being charged with "battery, kidnapping, disorderly conduct, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription,” according to court records obtained by The Daily Beast.
Fortunately for Harty, CBS Miami reports that he was placed under house arrest and granted a $25,000 bond.
Fans believe that Harty’s girlfriend is Liz CiFuentes, who has also appeared on “Love & Hip Hop Miami.’
If you’ve been keeping up with Love & Hip Hop Miami, chances are you believe that Harty’s girlfriend — the woman he allegedly attacked — is Liz CiFuentes.
Season 1 revealed that Harty and Liz had their share of ups and downs. Not only did she not trust Harty due to his lingering eye, but it was also later revealed that Harty cheated on Liz with Gabby Davis.
Although Liz and Harty split after the big revelation at the Season 1 reunion, they appeared to patch up their relationship in Season 2. Things got better for the on-again-off-again couple, but Liz was not pleased by Harty’s friendship with Bobby Lytes, which caused some problems between the pair.
Rumors have been persisting that Harty and Liz ended their four-year relationship for good in 2019, but Meaww reports that the rumor mill also says that Harty and Liz are once again a couple.
So, if you believe the word on social media, it would make sense for Liz to be the woman who was attacked by Harty.
But, with no clear confirmation from Harty or Liz about the status of their relationship, we can’t say with certainty that Liz is his current girlfriend or was the woman in the apartment that night.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.