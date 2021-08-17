'Love and Hip Hop Miami's' Prince Has Been Arrested For Attacking His Girlfriend

CBS Miami reports that Harty is currently facing some serious charges. According to the arrest report obtained by the outlet, Harty is accused of attacking a woman in his Miami apartment on July 22, 2021.

The report reveals that a woman who had been dating Harty for more than a year went to the apartment to drop off his shoes. Once Harty answered the door, the woman allegedly threw the shoes at him.

Things quickly escalated as Harty then pulled the woman into the apartment by her backpack, slammed her to the ground, and punched and slapped her.

Reports share that he also dragged the woman around his apartment by her hair. After being able to break free, she fled the apartment and called for help.