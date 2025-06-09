Sly Stone, Funk Music Pioneer and DJ, Died at 82 Years Old "Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 9 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@slystoneofficial

We regret to share that legendary funk music pioneer Sly Stone has died. Sly, known for his incredible catalog, including "Family Affair," and "Thank You" was 82 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

The former DJ's death was announced by his family on June 9, 2025. As music lovers mourn his loss, here's everything we know about Sly's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Sly Stone's cause of death?

Sly's cause of death was confirmed to his fans via his family. In a statement shared with USA Today, the singer's family stated his death was due to a private battle with illness. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone," Sly's loved ones wrote. "After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family."

The outlet noted that the "Everyday People" artist was having financial and health difficulties towards the end of his life. Although he rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s, he had reportedly dealt with homelessness and health setbacks as his career shifted. Sly himself had also become reclusive and hadn't been seen in the spotlight in recent years. Sly also dealt with drug abuse, which The Guardian reported he discussed in his October 2023 autobiography, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin): A Memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Those close to the artist also delved into his past and musical contributions in his 2025 Hulu documentary, Sly Lives! Born Sylvester Stewart on March 15, 1983, Sly worked as a DJ before developing the Familly Stone. In their statement, his three children — Sylvette Robinson, Sylvester Stewart, Jr., and Novena Carmel — celebrated their father's legacy.