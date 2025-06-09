What Happened to Snoop Dogg's Grandson? Here's What We Know About the Tragedy Snoop Dogg isn't just busy in the public eye; he's pretty busy at home, too. By Ivy Griffith Published June 9 2025, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When you think of Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg, his rap career probably comes to mind. Or perhaps his unlikely collaboration with home guru Martha Stewart, his drip at the Olympics, or the green he's known for indulging in. But it's not all collabs, music, and Mary Jane for the rapper.

He has a large family, including his wife Shante Taylor Broadus, his four children, and his eight grandchildren. Sadly, one of those grandchildren has died. What happened to his grandson? Here's what we know about the tragic loss that struck the Broadus family when Snoop's grandson was just 10 days old.

What happened to Snoop Dogg's grandson? Here's what we know about the tragic loss.

Losing an infant is one of the most devastating experiences a parent can go through. The impacts of losing a child go beyond the parents and immediate family and ripple outward. Aunts, uncles, and grandparents are devastated as well, their lives changing forever in the worst way possible. This is exactly what Snoop experienced in 2019 when the worst happened.

CNN reports that in 2019, Snoop's son Corde welcomed his son Kai and bid him farewell only 10 days later. The outlet notes that the 10-day-old baby died in his father's arms, although the cause of death was not reported.

Corde shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself with his son, "He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to know he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim" (excerpt via CNN). Snoop never directly addressed the loss in public, but he posted shortly after his grandson passed, reminding people to "trust God." Although we don't know exactly why the infant passed away, it's clear that he was loved during his short time on Earth.

Snoop Dogg has four kids of his own, and eight grandchildren.

While little Kai's loss will forever be felt by the Broadus family, Snoop has been blessed with multiple children and other grandchildren. He shares three children with Shante, whom he married in 1997 after they were high school sweethearts. Those three are sons Corde, and Cordell, and daughter Cori. He welcomed another child, Julian, with a mistress in 1998.

Between those four, Snoop has an impressive eight grandchildren, including the late little Kai. According to People, Snoop's son Corde has four children. Zion was born in 2015, making Snoop a grandfather for the first time. Then he welcomed Elleven in 2018. Then in 2019, he welcomed little Kai, who passed away just 10 days later. In 2021, he welcomed his daughter, Sky.

Cordell has three children, per the outlet. He welcomed his oldest child, Cordoba, with his wife Phia Broadus in 2019. They then welcomed a daughter, Chateau, in 2021. And Symphony was born in 2023.

Cori announced that she was expecting a baby in December 2024, welcoming her baby girl in February 2025, three months early. Cori keeps her daughter's presence off social media for now, so not much is known about her little girl.