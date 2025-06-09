Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish Insisted They Were “Friends” Before Confirming Their Romance Nat and Billie connected through Nat's brother and former The Naked Brothers Band bandmate Alex Wolff. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 9 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Billie Eilish previously said in October 2024 that she wasn't interested in discussing who she's dating anymore. It seems our moody queen was serious, as she refused to give her fans details about her longtime rumored romance with actor and former The Naked Brothers Band frontman Nat Wolff.

Before the couple was spotted kissing in Italy in June 2025, they dodged rumors that they were more than friends. However, anyone looking at Billie and Nat's relationship timeline will know they hadn't been doing the best job at keeping their romance under wraps.

2023: Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish connect through his brother, Alex Wolff.

Nat and Billie have their musical and personal ties to thank for their romance. In a cover story for Vogue, Billie discussed meeting Nat through his brother and bandmate, Alex Wolff. Alex and the "lovely" singer connected at an Oscars after-party. The former Nickelodeon star told Variety that he and Billie instantly became friends, which led to her and Nat forming a bond over time.

June 2024: Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish showed their "inescapable connection" in her music video.

Billie and Nat maintained a friendship that resulted in a musical collaboration. In June 2024, they starred together in Billie's music video for her song "Chihiro," where he played her love interest. The two-time Oscar winner directed herself and Nat in the video, and told People at the time that the video reflected a couple who had such an "inescapable connection" that they couldn't resist each other if they tried.

Billie also described the video as an “external expression of an internal push and pull, as our deepest feelings of fear, love, or desire inevitably catch up to us, no matter how hard we try to run away." However, while the video showed her and Nat's undeniable chemistry, they maintained that they were just good friends. Alex and Nate even opened for Billie on her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour from September to December 2024.

October 2024: Nat shared how he and Billie bonded over their Tourette's Syndrome diagnoses.

Billie and Nat's love story seemingly began from their shared experience of being diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome. Nat, who had been open about the disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds that can't be easily controlled, publicly, and said he knew Billie was someone he wanted to get to know better after seeing her discuss her diagnosis before they eventually went on their 2024 tour.

“Even when I saw Billie on interviews, I said, ‘Oh, she’s one of us,’" he shared in an interview with Variety. “We know all the ways that we try to mute ourselves or try and chill ourselves out or soften ourselves for other people, and how nice it is to not have to do that for certain people."

March 2025: Billie and Nat were spotted getting cozy on separate occasions but don't confirm their relationship.

While Billie and Nat insisted they were just friends, the internet's receipts couldn't save them for too long. In March 2025, dating rumors between Billie and Nat picked up after Billie and Nat were spotted by Deux Moi leaving the iHeart Music Video awards together. Still, fans weren't convinced and expressed in DeuxMoi's comments that they still believed they were "just friends."

Several days later, Page Six spotted the "friends" spending time together at a gay bar in New York City. A source told the outlet Billie and Nat looked "very affectionate."

June 2025: Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff finally seal their romance with a kiss!