What Does Billie Eilish's Logo, a Genderless Stick Figure Tied to Her Blohsh Line, Even Mean? "I've tried googling this and can't really find an answer so I was hoping y'all would know." Well, we do! By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 18 2024, 2:37 p.m. ET

Singer Billie Eilish’s appeal lies in her distinctive persona and captivating stage presence. When Billie performs, let's just say she commands attention. Between her out-of-the-norm fashion choices and her smooth, buttery singing voice, there’s something both curious and intriguing about her that draws you in for more. And clearly, with over 121 million followers on Instagram, it’s safe to say others are just as drawn to her.

Billie has solidified her status as an industry icon, having already amassed nearly half of Beyoncé’s Instagram followers at just 23 years old. This massive following has also enabled her to launch a successful line of merch called Blohsh. Billie launched Blohsh in March 2018, and the brand features a slouched stick-figure logo that’s become a recognizable symbol of her personal style. But what does the logo actually mean?

What does the Billie Eilish logo mean?

The slouchy stick-figure logo Billie Eilish frequently sports on her clothing and accessories, tied to her brand Blohsh, is believed to represent her energy and rebellious spirit, according to Rockabilia. The genderless character is often featured in acid green or bright blue, Billie’s signature colors, making it a clear representation of what she stands for.

If you recall, in April 2024, Billie opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Variety, admitting, "I’m physically attracted to [women]. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence." She continued, "I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

While Billie didn’t explicitly state a preference for women over men, her more neutral stance on the topic makes the genderless stick figure logo an ideal fit for her and for fans of all genders.

In one of her more recent Instagram posts, shared on Dec. 2, 2024, while touring in Denver, Billie posted a photo of herself wearing a dog tag necklace featuring her Blohsh stick-figure logo.

So, then why is Billie Eilish's brand called Blohsh?

Now that we have a general idea of what Billie's stick-figure logo represents, you might be wondering, why is the brand called Blohsh? Fans have been puzzled by this for some time, but thanks to one Redditor, we finally have an answer that actually makes sense!

According to Reddit user @Steph1207m, "It’s supposed to be a play on her name … kinda sounds like "Blohsh" if you say her name really fast lol." And honestly, it makes total sense. Go on, take a minute to try it! It really does sound like "Billie Eilish" said super quickly. Pretty clever, right?

