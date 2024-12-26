A Breakdown of Every Product Billie Eilish Used in Her Makeup Tutorial — Yes Really! Billie Eilish's makeup products range from as low as $8.49 to as high as $55. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 26 2024, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@billieeilish

Ever wonder what makeup products Billie Eilish swears by? In a now-viral video, Billie revealed her go-to beauty essentials on TikTok, and surprisingly, a Maybelline product made the cut. Not all stars stick to extravagant, high-priced items, huh?

In the video, Billie gives fans an up-close look at her pre-show beauty routine while on tour. To make things even better, a fellow TikToker who goes by @whorchids shared still images of the products and their likely shades, so fans can recreate Billie’s exact look or customize it according to their own skin tones. Let’s dive into Billie Eilish’s makeup tutorial, breaking down each product she uses!

A breakdown of every product Billie Eilish used in her makeup tutorial.

Billie begins her makeup routine by applying Biba de Sousa Micellar Water to her face. Prices start at $28 for a four-ounce bottle and go up to $45 for an 8.5-ounce bottle. Next, Billie uses Biba de Sousa The Daily Moisturizer to keep her skin smooth and refreshed. This lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer is designed to help offset superficial dehydration lines, according to the product's description, a common struggle for many! The Daily Moisturizer retails for $55 for a 1.7-ounce bottle.

For her eyeliner, Billie uses the Maybelline Tattoo Studio Eyeliner in the shade Bold Brown (910). Depending on your eye color and preference, a dark brown eyeliner is a great choice if you're aiming to replicate Billie's look. If not, it's still a dependable eyeliner to consider. It retails for around $9.99 at Ulta, but it's also available at other retailers.

@billieeilish leave me alone i barely know what im doing but heres what works for me & what i do before every show on tour 💋🎂💌🎉👯‍♀️🎄🙉☕️ love you guys ♬ ilomilo - Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish uses the Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette around her eyes.

To achieve the dark shadow under her eyes, Billie uses the Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original. She specifically applies the chocolate brown color located in the bottom row, second from the right. This palette retails for $52 at Sephora.

To conceal those pesky little blemishes that always seem to pop up at the worst times, Billie turns to the NARS Liquid Concealer, likely in the shade Vanilla or a similar one, which is priced at $32 at Sephora but is also available at other retailers.

After applying the liquid concealer, Billie brushes on Laura Mercier Pressed Powder around the areas where the concealer was applied, and she also does a few swipes around her forehead and mouth. While the exact shade is unknown, you can find this powder at Sephora for $52. It's ultra-blur and talc-free!

Billie Eilish creates the appearance of freckles using this product.

Using the Revlon ColorStay Semi-Permanent Brown Ink in the shade Soft Brown (352), Billie places a few small dots on her cheeks and gently presses the color into her skin, achieving a natural look. This product is available at Walmart for just under $12.

For blush, Billie turns to the Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip and Cheek Blush Stain, which retails for $24 at Sephora. Not bad for a two-in-one product! Plus, the names "Milk" and "Jelly" make it even more desirable!

For highlighting, the Merit Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm in the color Cava Champagne does the trick, keeping her cheekbones glistening. It’s priced at $32 at Sephora. For her brows, Billie uses the Merit Brow Volumizing Pomade in the shade Dark Brown, which sells for $24, along with Got2b Glued Brow & Edge Gel to keep her brows looking straight, priced at $8.49 at Ulta. For her lashes, she applies the Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara, available for $26 at Sephora.

To finish off her lips, Billie relies on the Sacheu Peel Off Lip Liner STAY-N in the shade SINamon-Burnt Red (08), which sells for $12. She completes her lip look with a Tower 28 Lip Liner, possibly in the shade Check Me Out, retailing for $15 at Sephora.