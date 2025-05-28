‘Summer House’ Star Ciara Miller Talks the Possibility of Joining ‘The Bachelor’ (EXCLUSIVE) "I don't think the odds are in my favor." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 28 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Her Summer House fame led to other projects, including Season 3 of The Traitors. However, when considering a spinoff, Ciara's documented quest for love came at a price she said she's not willing to repeat. In an exclusive interview with Distractify to promote her partnership with Mattress Firm, the Bravolebrity shared why dating shows like The Bachelor aren't her style.

Ciara Miller is "definitely not open" to being a 'Bachelor' contestant.

Ciara told us fans never have to worry about her fighting 25 other women for a shot at a hunky bachelor. She said that, while her reality TV reign is here to stay, she won't be expanding her talents to the popular dating show. "Um, I'm definitely not open," Ciara confirmed to Distractify. "I'm open to other shows. I am not open to Bachelor."

The model further explained that anyone who has been watching her love life on camera within the last two seasons of Summer House shouldn't be surprised a dating show isn't on her radar. "I don't like that you would suggest this to me after seeing what I just went through," Ciara said. "I don't think the odds are in my favor."

She's referring to her tumultuous courtship and breakup with her co-star, West. The two dated during Season 8 of Summer House and initially seemed on their way to becoming the next Kyle and Amanda or, at one point, Carl and Lindsay. Ciara shared at the Season 8 reunion that she even became chummy with West's family, stating they stayed with his brother in Chicago and attended a wedding together. By September 2024, they were officially an item.

Sadly, West and Ciara's off-camera romance only lasted for two months. The nurse's ex, who was new to the season, said at the reunion that he ended the relationship to avoid becoming, "some f--king dude who came onto the show and is just Ciara's puppet the whole time." While the exes were able to return to Summer House for Season 9 without an ambulance being called, she made it clear they weren't friends and said at the reunion she "definitely felt like West was playing a game."

A Ciara Miller-centered spinoff is more the 'Summer House' star's speed.

Although Ciara wouldn't want to go back on reality TV to find her next leading man, the Atlanta native said her past is proof that some moments are better left private. "I think that I should date privately, not publicly, because the general public can't let it go," she said of her dating history. "Ever. So there's that."

While a dating show is a no-go, a "Ciara-centered" spinoff starring her doing about anything else sounds like more of a good time. Ciara told us she had some projects in the works that could come to fruition. "I mean, yeah, I'm not gonna say no to that if that came across my desk," she said.