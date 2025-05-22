A Surprising Update on 'Summer House’s Lindsay and Turner's Relationship Status "If I didn’t get pregnant, I don’t know if we would’ve stayed together." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 22 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

A lot was exposed about Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard in Season 9 of the hit Bravo reality series, especially when it came to her relationship with Turner Kufe. While Lindsay has kept Turner off-screen and off social media (mainly due to his job as a biotech investor, per Bravo), that hasn’t stopped the conversation about him. For starters, viewers learned Lindsay and Turner had only been dating for six months by Season 9, Episode 5, yet they welcomed a daughter in December 2024.

That alone raised some concern. But another red flag came along in that same episode when Lindsay casually mentioned that she and Turner don’t live together. Then came another bombshell in Episode 14 (aired May 14), when she said, "If I didn’t get pregnant, I don’t know if we would’ve stayed together." So, when Summer House Season 9 officially wrapped on May 21, fans were left with one burning question: Are Lindsay and Turner still together?

Are Lindsay and Turner still together from 'Summer House'?

Despite the rumors and speculation, Lindsay and Turner appear to still be together. But don’t expect to see any cute family portraits on Instagram anytime soon. Lindsay is still limited in what she can share publicly, and she’s made it a point to keep frontal photos of her daughter off social media for privacy reasons.

For now, it seems Lindsay and Turner are still a couple, just living separately while co-parenting their daughter from different homes. While still pregnant, Lindsay opened up on Summer House about why they weren’t living together. Not only had they only been dating a few months, but she explained, "I think the pregnancy, and having the baby, puts enough pressure on the relationship as it is. Let alone, like, living together."

When Danielle Olivera asked if Turner would eventually move in, Lindsay exclaimed, "He’s not!" Still, it’s not like they’re living as divorced co-parents. Lindsay added, "He’s gonna spend the night every single night," hinting that although they may be living at different addresses, Turner is still very much in the picture.

While they continue to work on out the dynamics of their relationship, Lindsay did move into a new apartment in May 2025, a detail she announced on Instagram, according to Bravo.

She hinted that the move was partly to accommodate her need for more space, saying, "Thankfully, our new apartment has tons of space for all our toys." In an interview with The Daily Dish, she called the move a "fresh start." "I have to start making friends for [Gemma] and eventually put her in school," Lindsay shared, adding, "So that’s the goal. Right now, the location is the most important for Gemma and what is best for her."

Turner spends the mornings and nights with Lindsay and their daughter.