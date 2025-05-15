Missed the Latest Episode of 'Summer House'? Here's When You Can Stream It on Peacock If you're hoping to stream new episodes of 'Summer House' come Peacock, you don't wait too long! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 15 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Since early 2017, Summer House has been our go-to escape into the chaotic world of summer fun, friendship, and nonstop drama. This hit reality series brings together a group of friends living it up in a gorgeous Hamptons house — because nothing says summer like sun, parties, and a little (okay, a lot of) mess in one of New York's swankiest spots.

New episodes air every Wednesday night on Bravo, but if life gets in the way of tuning in live, don't sweat it — Peacock's got you covered! Here's what you need to know, including when you can catch the latest drama-filled episodes on the streaming service.

Source: Bravo

What time does 'Summer House' come on Peacock?

Typically, new episodes of Summer House hit Peacock the morning after they air on Bravo, making it super easy for fans to stay caught up. And so, if you just so happen to miss the Wednesday night cable broadcast or just want to dive back into the drama for a second (or third) viewing, you won't have to wait too long.

As it turns out, brand-new episodes of Summer House are usually available to stream on Thursdays, starting around 6:00 a.m. EST. So go ahead, grab your remote, settle in on the couch (or stay snuggled in bed), and enjoy all the jaw-dropping, explosive arguments and unexpected hookups while you sip your morning coffee!

Can fans watch 'Summer House' live on Peacock?

Now, some of you may be wondering: Is there a way to watch Bravo content, specifically Summer House, live on Peacock? Sadly, we have some bad news.

Source: Bravo

At this time, Peacock does not offer live streaming of Bravo's programming. Even though Peacock is the go-to platform for next-day access to all current Bravo episodes, including the fan-favorite Summer House, it doesn't currently include a live TV option for the Bravo channel itself. Unfortunately, that means you won't be able to watch episodes in real time as they air on Bravo through Peacock.

However, there is a bit of a silver lining! Some Peacock subscribers — specifically those on the Premium Plus plan — can stream their local NBC station live. This upgraded plan costs $13.99 per month (or $139.99 annually), and comes with plenty of added perks like an ad-free experience, offline viewing for select content, and 24/7 access to your local NBC live stream.

Source: Bravo

So while longtime Summer House fans can't stream the show live on Peacock just yet, there's still a glimmer of hope on the horizon. In fact, NBCUniversal might just surprise us one day and roll out live TV options for more of its networks, including Bravo!