'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Loves Her Private Romance With BF Turner... For Now (EXCLUSIVE)

Bravo's Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard's life went from partying all the time to scheduled, intentional good times. In September 2023, she made the difficult decision to end her two-year relationship with her co-star Carl Radke, a little over a year into their engagement. Now, nearly two years after their split, Lindsay has two new plus-ones keeping her busy these days. In December 2024, the Bravolebrity gave birth to her first child, Gemma Britt Kufe, with her boyfriend, Turner Kufe.

Unlike her previous long-term relationship, Lindsay has famously kept her and Turner's relationship private. Eagle-eyed fans of Lindsay's have only seen her beau's hand or his face covered with an emoji on her Instagram. But just because Lindsay decided her new romance wouldn't be for social media fodder, it doesn't mean it isn't just as hot and heavy.

In an interview with Distractify to discuss her partnership with Air Wick's Lavender & Chamomile Scented Oil, Lindsay explained why she prefers her soft and private life with her baby daddy.

Lindsay Hubbard said her boyfriend's job requires him to be "very private."

Lindsay never hard-launched her and Turner's relationship with his face. Some Summer House fans have yet to see what he looks like or how they look together as a couple, and the mother of one told us she and Turner prefer it that way for various reasons. Lindsay explained that one specific reason why they can't be super public in the spotlight is because of his job as a financial professional and is a naturally private man.

"When I started dating Turner, like I wanted to keep it as secret as possible until I could figure out for myself if I liked him enough to go public with him," Lindsay explained. "But then, you know, eventually, as we kept going down the dating route, I found out that he was a very private guy. His job makes him very private. Just being in finance, they aren't really allowed to, you know, live in the public eye."

"So I don't know what that means for the future," she continued. "I'm a very public person. He's a very private person. And I think in that kind of situation, you have to respect, you know, the person who is not as public."

Lindsay is also protecting her peace after her very public split from Carl Radke.

Lindsay's boyfriend's day job may make their quest for a private life more convenient, but she probably would've taken that route with whoever she dated next. The former Hubb House Public Relations CEO shared that she and Carl's public relationship and split made her even more cautious about sharing her relationship with the world again.

"Dating my ex, and then having it all over Summer House, and then going through a really, really public breakup was pretty traumatizing," she admitted. "So I wound up being OK. I was like, 'OK, so then let's keep this one, you know, as private as I can for as long as I can.' And it's like, kind of working a little bit."