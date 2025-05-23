What Happened to Imrul on 'Summer House'? His Absence Has Fans Buzzing with Speculation He was clearly present at the dinner party, but when it aired there was no Imrul in sight. By Ivy Griffith Published May 23 2025, 9:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @imrul.hassan

The Summer House cast is made up of some serious party-lovers, and the show follows their summertime exploits as they enjoy the wild side of life in the Hamptons. But those who have watched the series for a long time know that no one stays forever, with frequent cast shake-ups.

Such a shake-up may have occurred with one of the series's newest party boys, Imrul Hassan. So what happened to Imrul? Here's what we know about where he is and why people have so many theories about what's happened with him on Summer House.

What happened to Imrul Hassan from 'Summer House'?

Imrul has been around for a relatively short time, even considering the high cast turnover. The minute he exploded on the scene in Season 9, it became clear that he would be divisive to both fans and castmates. He's a free spirit kind of guy who doesn't have a lot of rules about relationships and boundaries. It makes for interesting television but can make it challenging to share a house or television series with him.

From the moment he set foot on the set, Imrul has been out to maximize every opportunity and make the most of every bit of fun he can soak up. Which, of course, has rubbed some people the wrong way. So what happened to him?

When the Season 9 reunion was filmed, Imrul was noticeably absent from behind-the-scenes photos. In one photo, posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Jay's Reality Blog, host Andy Cohen can be seen hanging out with the cast, but there's no Imrul in sight. There has been no official explanation for his absence.

Imrul appears to be cut out of several scenes, leading fans to speculate that he's being intentionally given the cold shoulder.

Luckily, fans are quick to supply their own theories. On TikTok, user Kate Riccio compiles a list of videos and photos to show proof of Imrul being cut out of cast photos and moments, but mentions that he has been physically present to film. She shared a behind-the-scenes film from a fan that showed Imrul clearly present during at least one dinner, but he was nowhere to be seen when the clip of the dinner party aired.

So why the cold shoulder? Kate points out that, because he was clearly invited to filming, the decisions to remove him from scenes were made in post-production. And for now, we have no idea why that decision was made.

The Season 9 reunion promised a "big announcement" that has been rife with speculation, with fans assuming it could be anything from Amanda Batula announcing a pregnancy to Paige DeSorbo leaving the show for a Real Housewives stint. But maybe it had something to do with Imrul all along.