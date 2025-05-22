Just How Wealthy Is Lindsay Hubbard's Boyfriend and Baby Daddy, Turner Kufe? Outside of the 'Summer House' world, Turner Kufe is a pretty big deal. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 22 2025, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega; National Collegiate Club Golf Association

If it weren’t for Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, most of us probably wouldn’t know the name Turner Kufe, not because he’s irrelevant or unimportant, but because it’s through her that people around the country got to know him. Turner is Lindsay’s boyfriend, now also her baby daddy, as the couple welcomed a child in December 2024. But thanks to his high-profile job, he doesn't appear on Summer House or on Lindsay’s social channels.

Article continues below advertisement

Turner is a medical school graduate who works in the biotech industry. Because he keeps such a low profile, and happens to be the father of Lindsay’s daughter, curiosity around what he does and how much he makes has definitely grown. If you’re wondering too, here’s what we know about his net worth.

What is Turner Kufe's net worth from 'Summer House'?

Turner Kufe’s net worth isn’t publicly available, but based on his role as a biotech investor, speculation puts it somewhere between $2 million and $5 million. According to Indeed, an investment banking associate in Healthcare Biopharma — a similar field — earns between $135,000 and $225,000 annually. And considering Turner has a Ph.D., he’s probably pulling in even more than that.

Article continues below advertisement

While his exact workplace hasn’t been confirmed, a profile for a Turner Kufe on RocketReach, which matches info from a LinkedIn shared by @RealityByAshley on X (formerly Twitter), suggests he’s the Vice President at Royalty Pharma. The company, founded in 1996, describes itself as "a global leader in biopharma royalty transactions with a diverse portfolio of leading therapies," per its website.

Turner Kufe Doctor and biotech investor Net worth: $2 million Turner Kufe is best known as the boyfriend and baby daddy of Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard. But outside of the show, he's kind of a big deal. He graduated from medical school and now works in the biotech field as an investor. Education: B.A. in Biochemistry from Bowdoin College; Doctor of Medicine from Tufts University School of Medicine. Kids: 1 Relationship status: Dating Lindsay Hubbard

Article continues below advertisement

Rumor has it Lindsay’s BD is Turner Kufe. His resume fits the bill. I also saw the other theory is country singer Dustin Lynch but he’s not a “finance doctor” #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/fFvNrAUkbL — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 9, 2024

If accurate, Turner’s been in that role since 2021. Before that, he was a vice president at J.P. Morgan between 2018 and 2021, and earlier, he worked at Flagship Pioneering from 2017 to 2018, which also checks out with an old X post from @JLABS that promoted him for a biotech panel. Lindsay has previously said that Turner is a doctor who works in biotech investing and holds a "high-powered job," per People, so all of this seems to line up.

Article continues below advertisement

Where did Turner Kufe go to school?

To hold titles like doctor and biotech investor, you better believe you need the credentials to back it up, and Turner definitely seems to. He earned his bachelor’s in biochemistry from Bowdoin College in 2011, where he graduated with honors and was a Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholar, according to a LinkedIn bio that’s no longer publicly available.

Article continues below advertisement