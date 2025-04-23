Kevin Gates’s Ex-Wife, Dreka, Officially Filed for Divorce Amid Years of Infidelity Rumors Kevin Gates said he "lied to the world to protect Dreka's image." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 23 2025, 4:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@drekagates

Rapper Kevin Gates has discussed his life through his music since he climbed the music charts with his 2013 song, "Satellites." His artistry resonates with his fans who relate to his past, including his time in prison, and his future, which has involved him meeting a few special someones.

In 2015, at the height of his career, Kevin married Dreka Gates (nee Haynes). The pair tied the knot after dating for several years during a time where he battled poverty. Now that they're out of the grit, they have more problems, including their decision to end their marriage. Here's what to know about Kevin and Dreka's breakup.

Why did Kevin Gates and Dreka break up?

Kevin and Dreka's romance ended in November 2024. According to HotNewHipHop, Dreka exited the relationship amid multiple reports of the "Power" rapper's infidelity. During their marriage, Kevin was spotted with Love & Hip-Hop star Jojo Zarur. Per The ShadeRoom, he was also romantically linked to Instagram model Persia P, who said she was led to believe he and Dreka were divorced when they first started dating. At the time, he was also involved with his girlfriend, Brittany Renner, with whom he started dating in 2022.

"I want to make one thing very clear, I would never f--k with a married man," she said in an Instagram video. "This man told me he’s legally separated, so that’s that. I simply came onto this platform to express how I feel ’cause I have every right to feel the way that I do and to women that are going through the same thing. It’s okay to stand up for yourself. Dealing with men that manipulate, gaslight, lie, all of that. I’m just sick of it all. I’m sick of this man leading me on this whole time.”

Persia also claimed she received death threats from his and Dreka's fans after being tied to Kevin. She also said she took full "accountability" for believing he would divorce his wife.

Kevin Gates and Dreka first sparked divorce rumors in 2022.

Kevin and Dreka's issues seemingly began in 2022. As previously shared, he was spotted out on the town with a Love & Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur while he and his wife found a tucked away farm to raise their children in. The outing raised suspicions that he and Dreka were no longer together.

Kevin addressed the breakup rumors in 2022. In his song, "Super General," The song covered topics like his insecurities while also namedropping Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Rubi Rose as the women he'd like to sleep with. Then, Kevin aired out some of Dreka's dirty laundry, claiming that the song he made in tribute to her in 2020, "Dreka," was a lie to protect her persona in the public.

