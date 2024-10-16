Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Brittany Renner's Dating History Includes Several A-List Stars Her past relationships include rappers, NBA stars, and more. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 16 2024, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@bundleofbrittany

It's not uncommon for celebrities to date influencers — after all, in this day and age, influencers are celebrities in their own right. And in the case of model and influencer Brittany Renner, she's been romantically involved with several A-listers, from rappers to pro athletes. In fact, she's even the mother of Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington's child.

Recently, Brittany made headlines after announcing that her conversion to Islam had caused her world to "crumble," causing financial issues and doubt surrounding her line of work. Now, folks want to know more about her past high-profile relationships.

Brittany Renner has reportedly dated Drake, Shaq, and more.

Prior to converting to Islam, Brittany was primarily known as a model and fitness creator — and she was also known for dating several big-name celebrities. Of course, she previously dated MLB star P.J. Washington, and the two have a young son together. They dated from 2020 to 2021 and broke things off shortly after their son, P.J. Washington Jr., was born.

However, she was also in a confirmed relationship with rapper Lil Uzi Vert from 2017 to 2018. When the pair split, Brittany accused him of infidelity.

Other rumored relationships that Brittany has been in include Drake, Chris Brown, Shaquille O'neal, Colin Kaepernick, and the late Kevin Samuels. However, she has never addressed any of the romance rumors publicly, aside from those regarding Kevin. When asked during an interview if the two ever dated, Brittany said, "No. We are cool. We just did content together, I did an interview, and I had a great time with him."

Brittany recently revealed her financial struggles on Instagram.

Years after Brittany was accused of trying to "financially trap" P.J. Washington with a child, according to negative netizens, the influencer took to Instagram to reveal to fans that she has been struggling financially since her public images shifted from social media model to devout Muslim.

"I've gone through a lot of changes internally," she said, "and as a result, my outer world has completely crumbled ... leaving me incredibly uncertain in just about ever area." She continued through laughter, "I have no idea where I'm going to live, or how I'm going to provide for my son. But Allah has moved mountains for me, and I trust that this will be no different. ... I've outgrown where I am."

In the comments, some fans have expressed concern for Brittany, speculating that she's experiencing a mental health crisis: "This is textbook psychosis, Brittany. Please listen to those around you and take your medication." However, many fans and fellow Muslims have flooded Brittany with support going into this new chapter in her life, which has already seen a significant shift in her social media content.

