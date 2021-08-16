NBA Star PJ Washington Is in the Middle of a Custody Battle Over His Baby Son

Oh, baby! Making the decision to have a child comes with tons of responsibility. From financial to emotional support, parenthood is no walk in the park. And when you’re unable to fulfill your parental duties because of baby mama drama, it can make things worse. Unfortunately, NBA star PJ Washington and his ex Brittany Renner serve as the perfect example.

Social media has been buzzing for the last week because of child support payment rumors between the former couple. Although PJ has tried to clear things up, fans have been relentless. Not to mention, PJ has also shared that he's been unable to see his son. So, it has left fans wondering one question: How many kids does PJ Washington have? Read on to get the 4-1-1.

PJ Washington has one child, a baby boy, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner.

One quick scroll through PJ's social media will tell you everything you need to know about his fatherhood journey. The Charlotte Hornets star is a proud father of a baby boy whom he shares with Instagram model and author Brittany Renner.

Although the first-time dad should be enjoying fatherhood, his journey has been less than ideal. On August 13, 2021, PJ took to Twitter to share that he hasn’t been able to see his son.

Article continues below advertisement

PJ also posted the same sentiments on Instagram stories. In one post PJ wrote, “I don’t understand why I can’t see my son,” with a confused emoji face and a screenshot of his tweet.

Article continues below advertisement

Ever since Brittany and PJ appeared to call their relationship quits in July 2021, things have been shaky between the pair. Not only did they unfollow each other on social media, but PJ also called out Brittany in a now-deleted tweet, per Bossip. “You were faking it all along,” PJ wrote at the time.

Article continues below advertisement