NBA Star PJ Washington Is in the Middle of a Custody Battle Over His Baby Son
Aug. 16 2021, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Oh, baby! Making the decision to have a child comes with tons of responsibility. From financial to emotional support, parenthood is no walk in the park. And when you’re unable to fulfill your parental duties because of baby mama drama, it can make things worse. Unfortunately, NBA star PJ Washington and his ex Brittany Renner serve as the perfect example.
Social media has been buzzing for the last week because of child support payment rumors between the former couple. Although PJ has tried to clear things up, fans have been relentless. Not to mention, PJ has also shared that he's been unable to see his son. So, it has left fans wondering one question: How many kids does PJ Washington have? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
PJ Washington has one child, a baby boy, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner.
One quick scroll through PJ's social media will tell you everything you need to know about his fatherhood journey. The Charlotte Hornets star is a proud father of a baby boy whom he shares with Instagram model and author Brittany Renner.
Although the first-time dad should be enjoying fatherhood, his journey has been less than ideal. On August 13, 2021, PJ took to Twitter to share that he hasn’t been able to see his son.
PJ also posted the same sentiments on Instagram stories. In one post PJ wrote, “I don’t understand why I can’t see my son,” with a confused emoji face and a screenshot of his tweet.
Ever since Brittany and PJ appeared to call their relationship quits in July 2021, things have been shaky between the pair. Not only did they unfollow each other on social media, but PJ also called out Brittany in a now-deleted tweet, per Bossip.
“You were faking it all along,” PJ wrote at the time.
PJ also took to Instagram stories to take more digs at the model.
“You can never build a kingdom with someone who still craves attention from the village,” the NBA baller wrote.
PJ Washington’s baby mama, Brittany Renner, has received tons of backlash on social media.
Once PJ and Brittany Renner cut romantic ties, fans immediately tore into the Instagram model.
Bossip reports that fans have called out the 29-year-old for allegedly grooming PJ and stalking him since he was in college. This accusation came after one fan tweeted a picture of Brittany attending a Kentucky Wildcats basketball game, where PJ played college basketball before entering the 2019 NBA Draft.
“You stalked an 18-year-old in college while you were pushing 30 and had a kid with him just to drop him. You’re the worst kind of human,” a fan wrote to the model.
Brittany quickly clapped back at the fan with sarcasm.
“Tell me more this is getting juicy,” she responded in a now-deleted tweet.
Things worsened after a resurfaced video of Brittany advising women to date athletes to increase their finances went viral.
“The worst people to deal with are athletes,” Brittany says in the video. “None of them use condoms really. So, if y’all want to try and come up off a check from a man you could just hook an athlete. They’re really dumb."
Naturally, fans took this video to mean that Brittany's love for PJ was never real and that she was using him for financial gain.
Rumors have been circulating that PJ Washington has to pony up $200,000 in child support.
On August 9, 2021, HoopsBank took to Twitter to share that the NBA baller will have to dish out $200,000 in child support payments a month over the next 18 years.
The outlet also alleged that Brittany secretly filed for divorce two weeks after giving birth to their baby son.
However, PJ quickly jumped on social media to put the rumors to bed. On August 11, 2021, PJ wrote “Stop the cap,” on Twitter — a slang phrase that means "stop the lies." Fans believe he wrote this tweet to dispel the rumors.
Plus, it would be foolish for fans to believe the news of this hefty child support deal since the outlet alleged that PJ and Brittany were married. In case you didn't know, PJ and Brittany have never jumped the broom.
The pair only confirmed rumors of their coupledom in February 2021 with now-deleted posts on their respective Instagram pages.
It’s clear that things between the former lovers are very messy, but we do hope that they can build a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son.