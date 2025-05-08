Rondell Sheridan Reveals Battle With Pancreatitis, Denies Drinking Caused His Illness Rondell's camp said he is "extremely humbled by the love and support everyone has shown him during this difficult time." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 8 2025, 6:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If there was ever a Mount Rushmore of TV dads, Rondell Sheridan would undoubtedly be one of the four faces, specifically Disney Channel dads from the early aughts. After finding success as a standup comedian and on with guest roles on Kenan and Kel, Cousin Skeeter, and The Jamie Foxx Show, he landed his breakout role in 2003 with the one and only That's So Raven as Raven Symone's character, Raven Baxter's dad, Victor Baxter.

Rondell's time on That's So Raven expanded into him playing Victor on two of the sitcom's spinoffs, Cory in the House and Raven's Home. In an April 2025 interview on Raven and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday's podcast, Tea Time w/Raven and Miranda that he's the longest-running actor in the network's history, only coming second to Raven herself.

After being a significant part of many of our childhoods, Rondell knows his loyal fans don't play about him. So, when he publicly discussed his health concerns, fans were all ears and willing to support.

Rondell Sheridan addressed his health on social media.

Rondell shocked his fans in May 2025 when he shared a video of him in a hospital bed. He greeted his audience before revealing he had been diagnosed with pancreatitis the month before. “On April the 10th, I was on the road and got sick," he explained. "Went to the hospital, and they thought it was gastric. I got home on the 12th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge and was told it’s pancreatitis.”

“Tons of tests," he added. "I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery but… my pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait.”

Following his reveal, Rondell received tons of support from his fans, many stating they didn't want anything to happen to the TV dad. However, many internet doctors also gave out unsolicited advice for how he should care for himself moving forward. Mutliple commenters even questioned if Rondell had been excessively drinking alcohol or other substance abuse issues. According to The Cleveland Clinic, heavy alcohol use is one of many common causes of pancreatitis.

"Don’t drink alcohol and maybe you need a stint in your pancreas," one fan suggested.

Amid the rumblings about what led to his pancreatitis diagnosis, Rondell's team set the record straight. His camp denied alcohol and drugs being the reason he developed pancreatitis, stating he wasn't much of a user of either. "Thanks to all of the friends and fans who have responded so generously to Rondell’s situation," his team explained to Today. "He is extremely humbled by the love and support everyone has shown him during this difficult time."

The rep added: “In response to some on-line fans who have remarked that they worried this might be drug or alcohol related, this could not be farther from the truth as Rondell shies away from drugs and alcohol."

Rondell Sheridan started a GoFundMe for his medical bills and other expenses.

During his reveal of his pancreatitis diagnosis, Rondell said his journey with the disease would extend further than his hospital stay. He shared in his Instagram video that he didn't know if or when he would be able to return to work following his diagnosis.

“I didn’t realize I was going to be, and will be, out of work for quite some time," Rondell explained. "I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help with some of my medical bills and just expenses. If you have anything that you could donate, I’d gladly appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

On its first day, People reported the GoFundMe reached over $25,000. As of this writing, the account nearly doubled its goal of $35,000, reaching nearly $70,000. Several fans also shared heartfelt messages to Rondell on the page.

"I grew up watching That’s So Raven as a child and you are my favorite Disney dads," one fan said. "I wanted to take a moment and let you know that you are in my thoughts as you navigate through your journey with pancreatitis. I can only imagine the challenges you are facing, but I want to remind you of your incredible strength and resilience. It's okay to have tough days, but remember that each day is a step towards recovery. I have no doubt that you will continue to overcome this. Please know that you are not alone."