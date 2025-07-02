‘RHOA’ Guest Marcus Claimed Angela Oakley “Orchestrated” His Lies About Phaedra Parks Angela accused Phaedra of hiring Marcus to say her husband, Charles Oakley, was cheating on her during the 'RHOA' season finale. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 2 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@angelaoakley34/X/@marcusinvest87/Instagram/@phaedraparks

When Phaedra Parks returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 16, longtime Bravoholics waited for her to stir up some drama. In true Phaedra fashion, we didn't have to wait long before the mess came to light. However, this time it appears everyone's favorite Southern Belle wasn't the mastermind behind her drama with her co-star Angela Oakley.

During the RHOA Season 16 finale, Angela accused Phaedra of hiring a man named Marcus to deliver the news that Angela's husband, Charles Oakley, was cheating on her. Marcus made his first appearance at Kelli Ferrell's waffle cookoff, where he blurted out that Charles, who was also at the event, was having an affair. Since the finale aired, Marcus shared some new tea that surprisingly vindicated Phaedra. Here's the scoop.

Source: Bravo

'RHOA' Season 16 guest Marcus shares receipts of Angela Oakley allegedly lying about Phaedra Parks.

Marcus took to X (formerly Twitter) and allegedly set the record straight about how he became involved in Angela and Phaedra's beef. He said he admitted to lying on Phaedra during his sitdown with Angela, which was shown in the Season 16 finale. During their conversation, Marcus told Angela that Phaedra approached him to tell her co-star that Charles was allegedly seeing another woman who worked at his restaurant.

However, he recanted his statement and accused Angela of being the liar in this equation after the basketball wife said on the show that she "didn't know him from a can of paint." "So let’s be honest—you blackmailed me to lie on Phaedra," Marcus wrote on X. "Say I’m lying, and I will release the entire call."

Marcus supported his allegations against Angela by repeating what she said on the show about "protecting" his name and his alleged past actions resurfacing. He also posted several receipts, including a text from Drew Sidora inviting him to Angela and Charles's gala on her behalf. "And that finale clip? You were 'protecting' me—exactly like you said you would on the call," he added in another post. "YOU invited me to the gala AFTER Kelli’s event. And you know why…You don’t protect a stranger unless you have something to gain from them."

Marcus wasn't done sharing any receipts he could find. His friend, Alex Hines, also joined in by sharing alleged texts between them where he asked Marcus why he lied about Phaedra telling him about Charles. In the messages, Marcus admitted: "She definitely wanted it to be Phaedra, so I didn't know what else to say..."

I heard someone asked for the FULL conversation. Who are you? https://t.co/ha2yOEcV0o — Angela Oakley (@angelaoakley34) July 1, 2025

Angela Oakley denied Marcus's allegations: "see you in court."

On her X account, Angela vehemently denied Marcus's allegations. On June 29, days after his allegations surfaced, she maintained her story that she never knew him outside of the show. Angela also replied to one of Marcus's posts, confirming that she and her husband planned to take legal action against him. "Marcus, see you in court, my love," she wrote.

Angela then reposted TikToker @georgiosays, who had audio of Marcus allegedly admitting Phaedra put him up to the lie. "Please check everybody's receipt before they leave the store," she begged fans.

Please check everybody receipt before they leave the store. 😩. https://t.co/Oe1aZEWxta — Angela Oakley (@angelaoakley34) June 30, 2025

Like Angela, Phaedra decided to stick to her story of being innocent and having nothing to do with any of Charles's real or rumored affairs. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she further denied starting the rumor. She stated that, even though she was "benched" from the show for spreading a rumor about her former friend and RHOA co-star, Kandi Burruss, she wouldn't repeat that mistake.