Call Her Flo Mommy: Flo Milli Announces the Birth of Her First Child "And y'all bett not play bout y'all internet nephew." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 25 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET

Rapper Flo Milli's song, "We Not Humping" likely won't sound the same again to the Alabama rapper. On Friday, April 25, she announced that her fans can now refer to her as "Muva Milli."

After announcing her pregnancy in November 2024 via Instagram, Flo Milli, real name Tamia Monique Carter, welcomed her first child into the world. Here's the scoop on the rap diva's mommy life.

Source: Mega

Who are Flo Milli's kids? She became a mother of one in April 2025.

Flo announced the news of her baby's birth via Instagram. She shared a photo of her holding her baby boy in her arms, opting not to show either of their faces in the frame. "And y'all bett not play bout y'all internet nephew," Flo wrote underneath the photo.

Flo was met with many positive vibes sent her way for her and her baby boy. Multiple fans nicknamed her "FloMommy," while others gushed over her baby's cuteness. "FLOOOO!!" one fan exclaimed underneath her post. "Congratulations!" "Aww, congrats, hey nephew," another shared. "CONGRATS MAMA FLO!" a third fan cheered.

Flo hasn't shared the baby's official name yet, though she teased "Baby Sixx Loading..." in March 2025. It's possible she stuck with Sixx, though new moms can change their minds once the baby is born. Flo hinted that she would be giving birth to her baby the day before he was born. On April 24, she posted a photo of a hospital bed and wrote in the photo's caption, "Y'all pray for me."

The "Gripper" artist had been working nonstop in the weeks leading up to her pregnancy, including performing up until her ninth month of pregnancy. Flo also often flaunted her pregnancy on Instagram, maintaining her style throughout. The rapper's pregnancy sparked intrigue about her dating life. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Flo danced to "Gripper" with a man wearing a ski mask while flaunting a baby bump.