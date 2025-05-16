Tamar Braxton Called Loni Love a “Big Back Cadillac” — A Look at Their Ongoing Feud "We all loved her. We were all together with her…we supported her, nobody was jealous.” By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 16 2025, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Tamar Braxton is undoubtedly multi-talented. Many reality TV fans likely know she was the brainchild behind her and her family's WeTV show, The Braxtons. Tamar's YouTube cooking show with her mother, Evelyn Braxton, shows she knows what she's doing in the kitchen. And let us not forget her powerful singing voice, which the world became familiar with in the 2010s.

Unfortunately, Tamar is equally known for her ongoing feuds with other famous ladies. Her ongoing grudge with comedian Loni Love turned nastier when she called her an unflattering name. So, what's the beef between Tamar and Loni? Here's what to know.

Tamar Braxton and Loni Love's feud escalated on NeNe Leakes's show, of all places.

Tamar further proved she and Loni aren't in danger of being friends on NeNe Leakes's YouTube talk show, The NeNe Leakes Show. While the friends and neighbors discussed the "Love and War" singer's past life as an executive producer and co-host of The Real, NeNe shared that she was approached as one of the co-hosts but declined the offer. She said no, leaving the door open for Loni Love to take the spot.

Tamar confirmed she was involved in the show's development, stating she brought on Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton (nee Bailon) and Tamera Mowry-Housley. She also said she hired Loni without knowing NeNe's backstory. "I wish they had told me that, I wouldn’t have cast big back Cadillac,” Tamar said, referring to Loni. NeNe couldn't contain herself as the Braxton Family Values star called Loni "big back Cadillac" at other times in the interview.

After two seasons of The Real, the "All The Way Home" songstress was fired from the show in 2016. As HotNewHipHop noted, Tamar consistently blamed Loni for her being fired. Although they briefly squashed their feud, Tamar accused her again of having her fired, this time with screenshots from an inside source who claimed Loni wrote a letter to The Real's network, Fox, to have her co-host removed.

"So I just found out Lonnie Love was writing a letter to get you kicked off the show," the source wrote. "She wrote the network." Loni entered the chat and denied the source's claims, hilariously asking Tamar in her comments, "Who writes letters?" She then gave Tamar the chance to address the matter on The Real.

"Who sent this?" Loni asked. "Let's talk it out... stop going on every other show. You know you want to... and bring ya man!" Loni addressed Tamar's firing while celebrating The Real's 1,000th episode in 2020. She reiterated her offer for her to come on the show and proved she had grace for her feelings about being let go and feeling her co-hosts were "jealous" of her.

"I think she’s embarrassed, she knows the truth,” Loni told The Grio. “If you don’t like us, if you thought we had you fired, why would you sit with us when we all got nominated for an Emmy? We all loved her. We were all together with her…we supported her, nobody was jealous.”

