Home > Entertainment > Music K. Michelle Blames Tamar Braxton for Their Ongoing Feud: "It's Always a Shot" (EXCLUSIVE) "I mean, you seem to have enough problems. No hair on the sides. You seem to have a lot going on," K.Michelle said of Tamar. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 8 2024, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kmichellemusic,@tamarbraxton

When singer K. Michelle first appeared on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, viewers of the VH1 reality show immediately recognized that she would be the one to “shake the table.” Her talent in defending herself creatively, whether through a song about her arch-enemy or with a memorable reference to late rapper Shawty Lo’s legacy, made it clear to fans that she's not someone to be taken lightly. While K. Michelle has been known to tussle a time or two, she’s more focused on love and light.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, she inked a deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, her first recording contract as a country artist, and took another public shot at love by starring in Season 2 of Peacock’s Queens Court. And for her to let love in, she had to let go of the drama, though one of her beefs seems to remain. Before Queens Court, K. Michelle and Tamar Braxton reignited their feud on X (formerly Twitter). The “YOU” singer exclusively told Distractify where she and her musical peer stand now.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

K. Michelle said there’s “really no need” for her and Tamar Braxton to reconcile amid their feud.

K. Michelle certainly didn't ask Tamar for advice before joining Queens Court, though she appeared in Season 1. She told us she had “no desire” to resolve their issues. “Just leave me alone,” she said, addressing Tamar. “Like it's always a shot, and there shouldn't be anything at this point.”

“I mean, you seem to have enough problems. No hair on the sides. You seem to have a lot going on. Like, I really shouldn't be the problem. I'm over here yodeling and trying to grow watermelon in the winter. I shouldn't even be in the conversation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

The “V.S.O.P.” singer and The Braxtons star have had a long-standing feud since 2012. It began when Tamar publicly supported Toya Johnson after K. Michelle accused Toya's ex-husband, Micky “Memphitz” Wright, of domestic abuse. Memphitz has long denied the allegations despite losing a $65 million defamation lawsuit against K after suing her for discussing the abuse on LHHATL. K. Michelle called Tamar a "muppet" in response, and their relationship has been strained since.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2015, they performed together at the BET Awards, but they've since returned to their old pattern. In April 2024, K. Michelle criticized Tamar for commenting on Beyoncé's country album, "Cowboy Carter," interpreting it as shade.

How many times are you going to keep calling for something you can’t handle upon its arrival? Huh Janice? pic.twitter.com/57YAShF1In — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 28, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

I wasn’t speaking about you. I would have said your name. I was speaking of country “black” music that I have heard before that I didn’t enjoy. I wish you the best on all your future endeavors. I only want to beef with the devil. The End https://t.co/auHjhILoMO — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 28, 2024