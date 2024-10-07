Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock 'Queens Court' Hosts Say LisaRaye Being Set up With Her Daughter's Ex Was A "Total Coincidence" (EXCLUSIVE) Hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete said they discovered the 'Queens Court' mishap "in real-time." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 7 2024, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Season 2 of Peacock's Queens Court stars a new trio of queens vulnerably finding their next "person" while discovering (or rediscovering) themselves. Actor and TV personality LisaRaye McCoy joined the series alongside K. Michelle and London "Deelishis" Charles. LisaRaye's 20-plus years in the entertainment industry have included her 2008 divorce from former Turks and Caicos prime minister Michael Misick. Still, she's open to being in love again, stating in the premiere, "We weren't meant to do life alone."

In the season premiere of Queens Court, which aired on Peacock and Bravo on Sunday, Oct. 6, LisaRaye met 22 eligible bachelors hoping to be her knight in shining armor. One of the hopefuls was Norman, a logistics professional based in Atlanta, Ga. Norman seemingly checked off all of LisaRaye's boxes, except for one thing: he's her daughter, Kai Morae's ex! The daters faced the awkward moment head-on during the premiere as viewers watched aghast.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Queens Court hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete discussed LisaRaye and Norman's unexpected reunion.

Source: Peacock

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete said LisaRaye being paired with her daughter’s ex on ‘Queen’s Court’ was a “total coincidence.”

During the Season 2 premiere, viewers were stunned to see LisaRaye potentially date her daughter's ex-boyfriend. However, as the episode showed, she and Norman were astonished to see one another on the show. According to Holly and Rodney, so was everybody else on the production floor.

The longtime celebrity couple told Distractify that neither they nor Queens Court's producers knew LisaRaye and Norman's past connection before filming began. "We learned about it in real-time," Holly shared. "I have no reason to believe that production knew about that. I think it was a total coincidence; it was the first thing that happened [during the season], and it was crazy."

Source: Peacock

She added that she believed Norman was just as thrown off by seeing LisaRaye again, stating that the men have no idea who they're competing for until they meet the queens in person.

"This is a small world, so, I mean, stuff can happen," Holly explained. "And, certainly, Norman didn't know who the queens were, and so I know there was no [bad] intent."

Source: Peacock

The hosts were “impressed” by the “mature” way LisaRaye and Norman handled the awkward ‘Queens’ Court’ moment.

During the premiere, LisaRaye and Norman seemed uncomfortable addressing their past relationship. They reflected on their history in confessional scenes, and Norman mentioned they dated "nine or 10" years prior to the show. Later, LisaRaye requested one-on-one time to acknowledge their past connection finally.

On the date, LisaRaye asked Norman if he often dates mothers and daughters. Norman then lets his guard down and tearfully revealed that Kai had an abortion because she was afraid her mother would be upset about the pregnancy.

Source: Peacock

Holly and Rodney admired the emotional moment, seeing how LisaRaye and Norman's awkward reunion became the closure they both needed. "I was really impressed with how vulnerable he was and how well he handled that situation," Holly said. "And then LisaRaye man, she also impressed me with how she handled it in such a mature way." The Hangin' With Mr. Cooper star also said seeing her longtime friend on a date with her daughter's ex paled in comparison to the wild moments they've shared that didn't make it to reality TV.

"I don't want to say we need to run the streets together, but back in the '90s, we had our nights," Holly quipped. "We partied a little bit and did our thing, and when I think about how much we how far we've come, and how we would have handled situations then versus now, it's maturity and growth and healing and patience and wisdom and all of those things. So I was just really impressed with how they handled that."