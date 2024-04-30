Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy Have a Complicated Relationship Timeline “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart." By Melissa Willets Apr. 30 2024, Published 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

At one point, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy gave fans a reason to believe in love. The couple flaunted their fairytale story. They met on her talk show, had a whirlwind engagement and wedding, and welcomed a miracle baby together.

But then, fans learned that Jeannie and her husband, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, weren't so meant to be. Find out what happened in their relationship to make things fall apart, and where they stand today.

2018: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy meet on the set of 'The Real.'

Source: Getty Images

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy first crossed paths when he was a guest on her show, The Real. They kept their relationship under the radar until 2019, when according to People, the talk show alum and her rapper beau first stepped out together for the SnoBall Gala.

2019: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy go Instagram official.

After making their debut as a couple at a public event, Jeannie Mai gave fans what they wanted and shared the first snap of herself with Jeezy via social media. "Hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning," she captioned the image.

April 2020: Jeezy proposes to Jeannie Mai.

Jeezy planned to ask Jeannie to marry him in Vietnam, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. Instead, he created a fake slideshow of images of the pair in the exotic locale and got down on one knee, per People. “I completely froze because I just could not believe that he did this,” the star told the outlet.

"I then at that very moment figured it all out: Jay had planned to propose to me in Vietnam. The reason he brought Vietnam to me is because he didn’t want the quarantine to stop the fact that he wanted to propose to me. Jay is my soulmate," she gushed at the time.

April 2021: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai say "I do."

A year after getting engaged, the celebrity couple got married at their home in Atlanta, per Vogue. At the time, Jeannie said about their nixxed plans to wed in Italy, "And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

January 2022: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcome their daughter, Monaco.

Jeannie was candid about being in the midst of an IVF cycle when she and Jeezy conceived Monaco. As the star told People, "We got pregnant a week after the wedding." Early in 2022, the couple's daughter made them a family of three.

September 2023: Jeezy files for divorce.

Soon after Jeezy filed for divorce from his wife of just a few years, he shared a statement that said in part, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart."

The statement went on to say, "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

Soon thereafter, Jeannie alleged that not only had Jeezy cheated on her during their marriage, but that he was also guilty of “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence," per court documents obtained by People. He has aggressively pushed back against her allegations. Their divorce is currently pending.