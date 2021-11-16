Loni Love on Dating James Welsh: "He's Been a Great Support System" (EXCLUSIVE)

Taking a chance on love, Loni and James initially met on the dating site Christian Mingle.

Since getting together, Loni has been candid about the challenges of being in an interracial relationship. But her connection with James outweighs them all. “We've been together for like three years, and James is hilarious,” she told Distractify.

Loni told us that she looks forward to the holiday season as the couple have busy work schedules, and the holidays are the only time of year when they are free of their day-to-day obligations.