‘Summer House’ Star Ciara Miller Said Fans Approach Her During Her ICU Nurse Duties (EXCLUSIVE) "I feel bad sometimes because I never wanted to be a distraction to what's actually happening." By Elizabeth Randolph Updated May 30 2025, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Although Ciara Miller made a splash on Bravo's Summer House during its fifth season, she didn't set out to be a reality star. Before booking the show, the Atlanta, Ga. native was working full-time as a travel ICU nurse. However, after a few years tending to patients every day, Ciara decided to turn in her scrubs for the runway and relocated to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a model and content creator.

The Chamberlain University College of Nursing graduate didn't abandon nursing altogether, as she decided to keep her license active by taking on less hours to focus on her other goals. In an exclusive interview with Distractify to discuss her partnership with Mattress Firm for Nurse appreciation week, Ciara shared how Bravo fans show her love when they recognize her during her day job.

Ciara Miller said she's been recognized "a couple of times" by 'Summer House' fans during her ICU nursing job.

While Ciara took a step back from nursing to focus on her modeling career and reality TV reign, she told Distractify she still works as a traveling nurse in the ICU when her schedule aligns. When she's not working, the Bravo star said she's been recognized for her other jobs on several occasions. "It's happened a couple of times," she admitted.

Ciara added that, although her fans don't shy away from telling them how much they love her, she's focused on their well-being more than her fame. "There's a lot of things going on, and I honestly forget that I'm living a double life," she said. "Obviously, I'm there to help if they need anything. But honestly, a lot of times there's so much going on that's not it's obviously not about me, as it shouldn't be. And like, I try to help where I can."

"When people say they love me or whatever, something nice, I'm like, 'Oh my God, thank you so much,"' Ciara added. "It's really sweet, and it is kind of crazy. But I feel bad sometimes because I never wanted to be a distraction to what's actually happening. But I appreciate people who are nice to me anywhere, so the hospital, too."

Ciara prioritizes a bedtime routine to balance nursing and her other jobs.

With Ciara navigating three careers, nursing, modeling, and content creation, all while starring on a platform like Summer House, few fans should be surprised that she enjoys a nap or 10 in between staying up all night.

"I am the night owl," Ciara said of her sleep schedule. "I have the best time staying up till 4 a.m. by myself. Like, it's so weird. I get so much joy when it's, like, gets dark, and then I'm like, oh my God, I can go get in the bed and, like, get on my computer and lay and nest."

In Summer House Season 9, Ciara merged her relatable passion for a good night's rest and a party in Season 9 during the cast's Snoozefest party. While discussing her partnership with Mattress Firm and some of her favorite items like the company's Sleepy's Deluxe Comfort Cool Pillow, Ciara said a Snoozefest X Mattress Firm collab would be a perfect follow-up to the annual event.