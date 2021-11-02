The Man Who Murdered 21 Savage's Brother Has Been Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Once rapper 21 Savage — born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — stepped onto the music scene in 2014, fans knew that he would bring something special to the table. Since then, he has amassed millions of fans thanks to his platinum albums “Issa Album” and “I Am,” along with a plethora of singles that feature collaborations with many hip-hop greats. And his contributions to the genre continue to be celebrated among fans and peers.

Like many musicians, 21 Savage has endured loss in his life. Many people are aware that his brother Terrell Davis-Emmons was shot and killed in November 2020 in the U.K. And while 21 has been vocal about his loss, fans have been interested in learning more about the MC’s family life. So, how many siblings does 21 Savage have? Here’s everything we know.

One of 21’s brothers, Quantivayus “Tayman” Joseph, is also well-known since he passed away during a drug deal gone wrong . In fact, longtime fans of the British MC are aware that Tayman influenced 21 to start a rap career. 21 also honored his brother by getting a tattoo of a dagger on his forehead. The symbol reportedly represents the crew Tayman was a member of.

While most of the rapper’s siblings prefer to live their lives out of the spotlight, there are a few with whom fans are familiar. 21 has twin sisters, Kyra and Jayda Davis, who work in the entertainment industry as choreographers.

Per Just Richest , the “Knife Talk” MC comes from a huge family — with 11 children to be exact. 21 Savage reportedly grew up with four brothers and six sisters.

21 Savage’s brother Terrell Davis-Emmons was murdered in the U.K. in November 2020.

Unfortunately, tragedy has continued to plague 21’s life. On Nov. 22, 2020, 21’s younger brother, Terrell Davis-Emmons aka TM1way, who was also a rapper, was fatally stabbed, per XXL Magazine. A man named Tyrece Fuller was arrested and charged with the killing.

In a press release, London Metropolitan Police shared that security footage obtained by authorities showed Fuller stabbing Terrell then running away. Even though law enforcement rendered aid at the scene before the arrival of London’s ambulance service, the EMS team carried out emergency resuscitation to no avail. The outlet reports Tyrece Fuller was later identified and charged with the killing on Nov. 24, 2020.

Although nothing can bring back Terrell, 21 and his family have finally received justice. The press release announced that Fuller was found guilty of manslaughter following a near two-week long trial at Inner London Crown Court on Oct. 28, 2021. Fuller was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and three years for possession of an offensive weapon, which will both run concurrently.

