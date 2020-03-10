Who Is 'Love & Hip Hop's Olivia Engaged To? See Her Full Dating History

Who Is 'Love & Hip Hop's Olivia Engaged To? See Her Full Dating HistoryBy Nakeisha Campbell
Singer and reality star Olivia Longott may be dealing with tons of drama on Love & Hip Hop: New York, but thankfully, that's not the case when it comes to her love life. The "December" singer is now happily engaged to her prince charming. But who's the mystery guy? How long have they been dating? And will he eventually appear on the reality series? Before we get into those details, let's take a look at Olivia's dating history.
Before her engagement, 'LHHNY's Olivia was romantically linked to 50 Cent.
In her book Release Me: My Life, My Words, she addressed the dating rumors that surfaced about her and 50 Cent when they worked together from 2004 to 2007. She said that, while they had a growing attraction, they never dated. They had a serious conversation about this and felt that pursuing a relationship would be too risky, so they decided to keep things professional.
According to Olivia, aka the "First Lady of G-Unit," 50 Cent told her, "We can never cross that line, because I think it will ruin everything. There is far too much money to be made, and besides, I know you ain’t that type of chick. I have a lot of respect for you, so I wouldn’t even do you like that. If you and I started messing around, we’d never be able to convince the rest of the world that we are not."
50 Cent claimed that Olivia and Missy Elliott had a relationship.
It all started when Olivia appeared on The Breakfast Club and mentioned the issues she had while working with 50 Cent. After she joined the group in 2004, she claimed that the rapper had an issue with her collaborating with Missy Elliott. But when he appeared on the show in 2014, he denied this and started the rumor that their relationship was more intimate.
He said, "Nah, I didn’t have no problem. Missy started hitting it, if you really wanna know. See, it’s her fault for actually saying that to you. Trust me."
Olivia said that nothing sexual ever happened between her and Missy, however. She explained, "He was mad because at one point we were doing so much music together, he was getting upset—because I wasn’t really at the crib doing a whole bunch of music with the Unit but he heard all the records I did with Miss so he felt some type of way... Absolutely not. That’s the homie.”
Olivia briefly dated Darrelle Revis from 2009 to 2010.
Olivia dated the New York Jets cornerback during season one of LHHNY, but on the show, she was apparently unclear about the timeline of their relationship. After claiming that they were still dating, Darrelle stated that they had actually broken up months ago.
When another co-star confronted her about this on the show, Olivia said, “We were trying to figure out what we were doing basically. We started out as a couple, yes, and he was like ‘things just got too fast and he wanted to slow down.’"
So according to her, even though they had broken up, they were still technically "seeing each other" and trying to figure things out... Either way, it seems like both of them had already called it quits by the time this episode aired.
Olivia was romantically linked to Laz Alonso in 2010.
The singer was rumored to have dated Laz Alonso in 2010, but perhaps it's best to take this with a grain of salt because, one, neither of them confirmed this rumor and, two, Laz literally said he doesn't date famous women.
He told Lossip, "I don’t date celebs, to be honest with you. And it’s not that I put them in a category called ‘Celebs,’ it’s just that to me it’s all about the genuine connection; it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, if I like you and I meet you and you like me and we click, that’s it. We have to click. If I see someone on the screen – that alone doesn’t do anything for me.”
Olivia had an on-and-off relationship with Maino.
In 2011, a few PDA pictures of Olivia and Maino had surfaced online. Some people found it suspicious that these photos popped up shortly before the premiere of LHHNY, but others were led to believe that they were in a serious relationship at that point.
In an interview, Olivia clarified that the relationship was actually over by the time those photos came to light. She didn't specify when they dated, but she said, "Maino and I had dated for a while off an on, so those pictures are old and I've moved on. I'm not with him, I'm with somebody else and I'm extremely happy."
Olivia revealed that she had a relationship with Shaggy.
This one might come as a surprise to most. Though she collaborated with Shaggy on several occasions, the R&B singer was careful to keep their romance under wraps. The timeline is unclear, but when she opened up about dating him in her book, she revealed that it was a challenge. She wrote, "The Jamaican community knew, obviously, but I never would promote it to anybody else purposely. He still is a great guy, but I mean he's not a good boyfriend."
As for why she called it quits, she learned that the Jamaican singer was cheating on her with two other women. She detailed that she found out about the second woman after checking his phone. She saw a text from "some college girl asking him to bring condoms the next time he came to her dorm because they were out." Yikes.
The singer moved on to Tarence Kinsey.
In Jan. 2012, Olivia confirmed in an interview that she was "happily in love." Though she didn't call Tarence by name, one look at her Twitter feed made it clear that he was her mystery guy. She started seeing the pro basketball player in 2011, and both of them constantly professed their love by tweeting each other.
For example, Terance tweeted, "Me [and] my boo just had a good convo about nothing. A lot of jokes and laughing and finished wit bey u know what?.I LOVE U @1andonlyOlivia." Olivia shared his response and said, "As always:) Blushing." D'awww.
It's unclear why the duo parted ways, but fans got the hint when those lovey-dovey tweets stopped going back and forth.
Who is Olivia engaged to now? Will he be on 'Love and Hip Hop: New York'?
As of now, Olivia is engaged, but she hasn't revealed the identity of her husband-to-be. Although she prefers to keep the details of her relationship out of the spotlight, she's been quite open about how much her partner means to her. In Nov. 2019, she shared a Thanksgiving post and included a heartfelt tribute for her prince charming.
She wrote, "You are my fortress and my shield. You protect me at all costs and I am grateful to have your love & trust. My family is your family & vice versa. I have never been more confident about anything or anyone. Thank you for literally lifting me up when I felt like the world was crumbling around me. May God bless our Union."
She added the hashtags #IWasntHidingYouFromTheWorld, #IWasHidingTheWorldFromYou and #When2AquariusLinkUp (we're pretty sure the fans appreciated that last detail).
Considering how private the singer has been about her recent engagement, it's unlikely that we'll see the wedding plans on Love & Hip Hop, let alone learn her fiancé's identity. Still, we couldn't be happier for the couple!
