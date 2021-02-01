Don't Worry, There Isn't Any Drama Between YouTubers Zoella and Tanya Burr

As the years have progressed, Zoella and Tanya have made fewer appearances together online and in public, leading some to think they had a falling out. Are they still friends , or is there drama between them?

During YouTube's heyday, friendships like the one between Zoella and Tanya Burr were extremely popular. The creators, who were part of a bigger group of British YouTubers, made frequent appearances in each others' content and capitalized on viewers' envy of their friendship.

Are Zoella and Tanya still friends?

In the height of Zoella and Tanya's fame on YouTube, the duo consistently made appearances on each others' channels, collaborating together and creating vlogs of their hangouts. Their videos together would easily bring in hundreds of thousands of views apiece, and they seemed to carry that friendship off-camera. As the years continued, the duo made less content together. While you used to be able to go to either of their social channels and see them hanging out, they now rarely post together.

But despite the clear lack of content coming from their interactions, there's actually no indication that their friendship is over. They still follow each other online and often like each others' posts, so it's clear they still support one another. There was some speculation that the pair might've called their friendship off after Tanya and her longtime partner, Jim Chapman, divorced, but even then, Tanya and Jim said they were still on good terms.

"[Jim and I have] been best friends for 12 years, [but] people will want some drama from it," Tanya told The Telegraph. "We’re always going to be in each other’s lives, hopefully." Despite worries that they had a falling out, it seems there's actually no bad blood between Zoella and Tanya. While they may not make their friendship as public as it used to be, they're clearly not feuding and fans have no reason to worry that there was drama between them.

