YouTubers Zoella and Tanya Burr
Don't Worry, There Isn't Any Drama Between YouTubers Zoella and Tanya Burr

Feb. 1 2021, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

During YouTube's heyday, friendships like the one between Zoella and Tanya Burr were extremely popular. The creators, who were part of a bigger group of British YouTubers, made frequent appearances in each others' content and capitalized on viewers' envy of their friendship.

As the years have progressed, Zoella and Tanya have made fewer appearances together online and in public, leading some to think they had a falling out. Are they still friends, or is there drama between them?

Are Zoella and Tanya still friends?

In the height of Zoella and Tanya's fame on YouTube, the duo consistently made appearances on each others' channels, collaborating together and creating vlogs of their hangouts. Their videos together would easily bring in hundreds of thousands of views apiece, and they seemed to carry that friendship off-camera.

As the years continued, the duo made less content together. While you used to be able to go to either of their social channels and see them hanging out, they now rarely post together.

But despite the clear lack of content coming from their interactions, there's actually no indication that their friendship is over. They still follow each other online and often like each others' posts, so it's clear they still support one another.

There was some speculation that the pair might've called their friendship off after Tanya and her longtime partner, Jim Chapman, divorced, but even then, Tanya and Jim said they were still on good terms.

"[Jim and I have] been best friends for 12 years, [but] people will want some drama from it," Tanya told The Telegraph. "We’re always going to be in each other’s lives, hopefully."

Despite worries that they had a falling out, it seems there's actually no bad blood between Zoella and Tanya. While they may not make their friendship as public as it used to be, they're clearly not feuding and fans have no reason to worry that there was drama between them.

What happened to the British YouTube crew?

It's not just Tanya and Zoella who haven't been hanging out publicly in a while — it's actually much of the group. Jim, Alfie Deyes, Marcus Butler, Caspar Lee, Fleur De Force, and Louise Pentland were also part of this very popular group of friends, but as the years progressed, they've made a lot less content together.

This led many to believe there might be something wrong with the group of friends, and some wondered if they had a falling out.

But while they aren't plastering their time together on their vlog channels for viewers, the group of friends is still intact. In fact, Louise personally admitted that there wasn't any drama within the group in an interview from 2019.

"People think there’s a lot more drama than there is," she told Metro. "We do all talk but it’s progressed from this very online showing every aspect of our relationship and [collaborating] to just being people who are friends."

