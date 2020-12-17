Tyler Oakley Just Announced He’s Taking an Indefinite Hiatus From YouTube

For the past 13 years, YouTuber Tyler Oakley has uploaded a video to his channel basically every single Tuesday afternoon. He started his YouTube journey at the age of 18, uploading videos about his college classes and keeping his followers updated on his everyday life.

It didn’t take long for Tyler to gain a substantial following, and his channel now boasts more than 7 million subscribers. Tyler has definitely solidified his title as an Internet Personality (tm).