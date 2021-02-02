This Popular TikToker Wrote a Shocking Diss Track About the Lopez Brothers

And he didn't hold anything back! The social media celeb, who's friends with Hype and Sway House members and who has more than 6 million followers on TikTok, called out Tony and Ondreaz in a li'l jingle he wrote that has millions of views. You've got to watch and listen for yourself to believe it, but fair warning: It's...a lot. The first few lyrics of the track are: "Hi, my name is Tony and you might just think I'm cute. Oh, ignore the little girl that just slapped me with that lawsuit."