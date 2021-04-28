CBS Meteorologist Danielle Gersh Says She's Leaving the Network

On her Instagram, Danielle made the announcement that she would be leaving KCBS. "They say when one door closes another door opens and I’ve always been a big believer you can’t start a new chapter without closing an old one," the post's caption began. "With that said, Friday was my last day at CBS LA."

"To the viewers who have welcomed me into your homes every morning for years — thanks for letting me eat breakfast with you and trusting me to help start your day."