Linda Stouffer's Role on WSB-TV Is Undergoing a Major Shift

Through her impressive career as a broadcast journalist, Linda Stouffer has earned her standing as a face that many can trust when they look to the news. With nearly three decades of experience across a variety of news organizations, Linda proves that resilience and commitment to your craft are some of the most important attributes a person could have.

However, her role on Atlanta's WSB-TV, which she has called home for some time now, is about to change pretty drastically. So, what happened to Linda and what exactly do these changes consist of? Keep reading to find out!

What happened to Linda Stouffer? She has a brand new job within WSB-TV.

After working for a decade as a weekend and holiday anchor for the network, Linda is finally poised to transition roles, and her new position is definitely different from the positions she's held in the past. For the first time in a long time, she is stepping away from the anchor chair.

The reporter claimed that the decision was made to align more with her personal life, and it means that she will no longer be a constant face on regular broadcasts. "What a joy it’s been waking up with Atlanta every day," she said during a recent appearance on-air. "Like a lot of people, I did some re-evaluating in the pandemic and decided that I need a little more sleep and a schedule that lines up with the people I love."

Article continues below advertisement

This announcement doesn't mean she is totally done with broadcast journalism, however. The television star added that she is "thrilled to say, I’m not going anywhere! This change allows me to work with our incredible morning team on important stories in a new way. I can’t wait to watch Lori, Fred, and the team in the mornings, and I’m also excited to pop up more often in the afternoon newscasts."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement