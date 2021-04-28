Linda Stouffer's Role on WSB-TV Is Undergoing a Major Shift

Linda Stouffer's Role on WSB-TV Is Undergoing a Major ShiftBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 28 2021, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Through her impressive career as a broadcast journalist, Linda Stouffer has earned her standing as a face that many can trust when they look to the news. With nearly three decades of experience across a variety of news organizations, Linda proves that resilience and commitment to your craft are some of the most important attributes a person could have.
However, her role on Atlanta's WSB-TV, which she has called home for some time now, is about to change pretty drastically. So, what happened to Linda and what exactly do these changes consist of? Keep reading to find out!
What happened to Linda Stouffer? She has a brand new job within WSB-TV.
After working for a decade as a weekend and holiday anchor for the network, Linda is finally poised to transition roles, and her new position is definitely different from the positions she's held in the past. For the first time in a long time, she is stepping away from the anchor chair.
The reporter claimed that the decision was made to align more with her personal life, and it means that she will no longer be a constant face on regular broadcasts. "What a joy it’s been waking up with Atlanta every day," she said during a recent appearance on-air. "Like a lot of people, I did some re-evaluating in the pandemic and decided that I need a little more sleep and a schedule that lines up with the people I love."
This announcement doesn't mean she is totally done with broadcast journalism, however. The television star added that she is "thrilled to say, I’m not going anywhere! This change allows me to work with our incredible morning team on important stories in a new way. I can’t wait to watch Lori, Fred, and the team in the mornings, and I’m also excited to pop up more often in the afternoon newscasts."
Despite the shift meaning a substantial decrease in her on-air appearances, the network maintains that Linda will still be tapped as a contributor on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as well as for bits on Channel 2 Action News from 4-6 p.m. EST.
Linda is being replaced on the morning news by Lori Wilson.
Lori Wilson, a journalist for WSB-TV for roughly four years now, is taking over Linda's role on the morning news and is seemingly ecstatic to be doing so. She has demonstrated during her tenure at the network a strong ability to tell powerful and impactful stories about her community, and she will be able to do that even more so in this new role.
Taking to Facebook in the wake of the announcement, Lori wrote, "I’ve always thought the morning shift was the best in the business. Sure the alarm goes off early, but in what other job do you get to wake people up and prepare them for the day? I am thrilled to get the chance to do that now Monday through Friday."