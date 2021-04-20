Former Vice President Walter Mondale Passed Away at Age 93

After a long and successful career, Walter died on April 19, 2021, at his home in Minneapolis. Although it wasn't initially revealed when news broke of his passing, it became known shortly after that the former vice president died of natural causes related to old age.

Former President Jimmy Carter, the oldest living U.S. president at 96 years old, spoke out in the wake of his former VP's passing, saying kind words about their time together and bestowing him with the title of "the best vice president in our country's history."

The official statement from the Mondale family reads, "It is with profound sadness that we share news that our beloved dad passed away today in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

In the wake of his passing, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also shared kind words about the former vice president and senator, who they said was universally beloved during his time in office.