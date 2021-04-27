This Cheerleader's Fiery Snapchat About Her School Made It to the Supreme Court

Brandi Levy is currently in a legal battle with Pennsylvania's Mahanoy Area School District for a situation that transpired when she was 14. After her attempts as a junior varsity cheerleader to join the varsity cheer squad didn't go as planned, Brandi took to social media and posted a picture to Snapchat of herself and a friend sticking up their middle fingers. "F--k school, f--k softball, f--k cheer, f--k everything," she wrote.

The post was reportedly viewed about 250 times before one of Brandi's friends on Snapchat showed it to a cheer coach, which resulted in her suspension from the JV team.

Brandi's statement, which was made on a weekend and not on school property, landed her in hot water with the institution regardless. Now, the legal battle has taken the nation's biggest stage as the Supreme Court is currently debating whether or not this was a violation of free speech.