Does Derek Chauvin Have Any Kids? The Convicted Murderer's Family, Explained

In the wake of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin having been found guilty on two charges of murder and one charge of manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd, the nation has breathed a collective sigh of relief. It's a step in the right direction toward battling police brutality and holding officers accountable for killing people, for sure. Still, plenty of those who had been following along with the trial have likely wondered: Does Derek Chauvin have kids?

Does Derek Chauvin have kids?

Chauvin does not have any biological children; his ex-wife Kellie May Xiong Chauvin (who was crowned Mrs. Minnesota in 2019), however, has kids from a previous marriage. It's unclear what his relationship with his former stepchildren is like. Reportedly, Kellie entered into an arranged marriage, which was coordinated by her parents, at age 17. “As a Hmong woman, if you’re not married by 18 … then your parents think that nobody will marry you,” Kellie told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press in 2018.

Source: CBS News/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Kellie and her first husband share two children. However, the couple divorced after 10 years of marriage due to allegations of domestic abuse. After moving to Minnesota and earning a degree in radiology, Kellie ended up meeting Chauvin when she was working at a hospital and he noticed her while bringing in a suspect. Reportedly, this was the same hospital where George Floyd was pronounced dead on May 25, 2020.

“Under all that uniform, he’s just a softie,” Kellie told the Pioneer Press at the time. “He’s such a gentleman. He still opens the door for me, still puts my coat on for me. After my divorce, I had a list of must-haves if I were ever to be in a relationship, and he fit all of them.”

Article continues below advertisement