Does Derek Chauvin Have Any Kids? The Convicted Murderer's Family, Explained

Does Derek Chauvin Have Any Kids? The Convicted Murderer's Family, ExplainedBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 21 2021, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
In the wake of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin having been found guilty on two charges of murder and one charge of manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd, the nation has breathed a collective sigh of relief. It's a step in the right direction toward battling police brutality and holding officers accountable for killing people, for sure. Still, plenty of those who had been following along with the trial have likely wondered: Does Derek Chauvin have kids?
Does Derek Chauvin have kids?
Chauvin does not have any biological children; his ex-wife Kellie May Xiong Chauvin (who was crowned Mrs. Minnesota in 2019), however, has kids from a previous marriage. It's unclear what his relationship with his former stepchildren is like.
Reportedly, Kellie entered into an arranged marriage, which was coordinated by her parents, at age 17. “As a Hmong woman, if you’re not married by 18 … then your parents think that nobody will marry you,” Kellie told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press in 2018.
Kellie and her first husband share two children. However, the couple divorced after 10 years of marriage due to allegations of domestic abuse.
After moving to Minnesota and earning a degree in radiology, Kellie ended up meeting Chauvin when she was working at a hospital and he noticed her while bringing in a suspect. Reportedly, this was the same hospital where George Floyd was pronounced dead on May 25, 2020.
“Under all that uniform, he’s just a softie,” Kellie told the Pioneer Press at the time.
“He’s such a gentleman. He still opens the door for me, still puts my coat on for me. After my divorce, I had a list of must-haves if I were ever to be in a relationship, and he fit all of them.”
Derek Chauvin's wife, Kellie, filed for divorce just days after George Floyd was murdered.
Kellie legally separated from Chauvin on May 28, 2020 — just three days after he knelt for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on George Floyd's neck despite the Black man's pleas that he couldn't breathe.
In a statement released through Kellie's lawyer at the time, it was expressed that "she is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones, and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.”
When Kellie officially filed for divorce, she also requested a name change. Chauvin and Kellie were married for nearly 10 years, however she cited “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage” as the reason for their divorce, which was finalized in February 2021.
On April 20, 2021, Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. An official sentence has not yet been announced; the former police officer is facing a minimum of 12.5 years and up to 75 years in prison for his crimes.
Chauvin will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which will take place in mid-June 2021.
In the meantime, at least those who are concerned about children suffering secondhand repercussions of Chauvin's crimes can rest easy knowing the convicted killer has no progeny who will be affected.