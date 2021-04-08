What Breed of Dog Is Cannoli on the CBS Sitcom 'B Positive'?

The hilarious CBS comedy B Positive follows a newly divorced dad named Drew (Thomas Middleditch) who must soon find a kidney donor. With a little luck, Drew meets Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a woman who is a bit wild but who ultimately volunteers to give him one of her kidneys.

In Episode 3, titled "Foreign Bodies," Gina moves in with Drew and he soon finds out that living with his kidney donor may be a lot more difficult than he originally thought.