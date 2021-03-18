Where Does 'B Positive' Take Place? This Universal Setting Is Meant to Appeal to All

Officially there's no word on whether this inverted odd-couple comedy has been cancelled or not. The show has been moved to a different time slot , but this isn't necessarily indicative of the end for B Positive. As of March 18, 2021, the show hasn't officially been picked up for a Season 2, but it also hasn't been outright canceled by the network either.

As for what's to come on B Positive's first season as it nears the end, fans are excited to see more of Gina and Drew and their surprisingly platonic relationship (at one point, Gina says, "Drew is the one guy I didn’t hook up with in high school"). The show has been praised for a very realistic yet heartfelt portrayal of what it's like to learn to roll with life's punches.

B Positive airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursdays on CBS. You can also catch up on the all-new Paramount Plus app!