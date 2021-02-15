'Street Outlaws' Star Robin Roberts Is a Multi-Talented Racing Enthusiast

When he isn't tearing it up on a race track or working to make his car the best machine it could possibly be, Robin is actually a full-time business owner. In a Reddit AMA he hosted, the Street Outlaws star explained to fans that he is "the Chairman and CEO of Central Power Systems and Services, a company with 420 employees and multiple locations."

For some context into the business, Robin went on to add that, "I started in the business many years ago as a field mechanic working on mining truck engines in Arizona and worked my up into owning this business. Over the years I’ve put some good people in place that do a great job allowing me time to go race."

According to the same thread, Robin said that the sport has an even mix of people like him, full-time racers, and those who are only there due to sponsors. He detailed the breakdown as the following:

"Many business owners, many full time race guys, some family support, some drivers that don’t own the car. However you get it, you need support to make it happen! Business owners are probably the largest group, particularly if you lump the full time racers in this group as this is their business!"