Meteorologist Ginger Zee Is Updating Fans on Hurricane Ida From Louisiana

Ginger isn't leaving Good Morning America completely, but she is leaving the studio for some time. Since Hurricane Ida began, she's been keeping viewers updated on how it's been affecting the South, mainly from inside ABC's studios. But now, Ginger is in Louisiana reporting on the damage and plight of the people there firsthand.

On Aug. 29, 2021, Ginger posted a picture of her flight to Louisiana on Instagram , showing the empty seats in front of hers, and only a handful of people on her plane. "So you are saying you don’t want to go to southeastern Louisiana right at this moment?" she wrote in the post's caption, along with a winking emoji. "Pretty empty flight heading into NOLA."

Fans of Ginger's and of GMA were understandably concerned about the meteorologist's safety, but she has posted a lot since arriving, and has been keeping fans updated with what is happening on the ground. Many of the captions of her posts feature Louisiana weather updates, including which areas to avoid.

So far, it looks like Ginger is doing everything she can to make sure she can report to her audience, including focusing on her mental health.