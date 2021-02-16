Dr. Jen Ashton Is the 'Good Morning America' COVID-19 Expert

On Feb. 11, 2017, just weeks after Dr. Jen's divorce from ex-husband Robert Ashton Jr. was finalized, he died by suicide when he jumped off the George Washington Bridge in New York. Afterward, Dr. Jen opened up about it on GMA and in her book , Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort & Community After Unthinkable Loss.

"By sharing my story and the stories of others in my book Life After Suicide, I have started to heal from the trauma of suicide," Dr. Jen shared on the GMA website. "I am far from an expert, and part of me feels as if my pain will always be massive. I accept both of these realities. I'm still learning every day."

While Dr. Jen has always been a beacon of light for viewers of GMA, she has also always been pretty real and whenever she isn't there to provide helpful information, fans are concerned.